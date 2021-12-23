My View: Last-minute shopping in a bygone Buffalo

This column by former News Washington Bureau Chief Douglas Turner first appeared on Dec. 24, 2012. Turner died in November 2018.

In the “Days Beyond Recall” – apologies to Canisius College author Roger Burke Dooley – doing all of one’s shopping on Christmas Eve was not a vice, but the whole point of the thing.

As the 1960s rounded in, the editors at the Buffalo Courier-Express would let you slip out of the city room with the unspoken and empty promise you would return or, better still, meet later for a drink at Ray Flynn’s Golden Dollar down the block or at Robinson’s at dawn.

At the foot of Main Street, farther south even than Dennis Brinkworth’s Diplomat, Robinson’s later collapsed under the weight of snow.

Moving past Shelton Square, I first stopped at Minnie Feiner’s, a thin slip of an eatery wedged between a bank and, it seemed, a newsstand, for a bite. A large woman in a spattered apron slapped down a thick liverwurst on rye in front of me. Then it was on to McDole’s, at Main and Chippewa, for a fortifier.