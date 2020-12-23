My View: Last-minute shopping in a bygone Buffalo

As was our custom, Mimi and I saved the best for last. We met at a small store on what was then Eagle Street, called G.E. More’s. It was distinguished by three things: the finest imported woolens, the original iron gate leading to the gallows at London’s Newgate Prison and a staff of well-born ladies who drank eggnog, toasting the day.

Parcels in our arms, we trudged up Pearl Street to Murphy’s Omega Steel Bar & Grill for Manhattans, and singing with pianist Marion Healy. Murphy’s, a former speakeasy, was licensed by Gov. Al Smith as a Prohibition-era social club.

We dropped by my widowed mother’s flat on Norwood for her annual party, featuring mushroom sandwiches and carols. My father’s old pals, the McMahons and the McTigues, piled out early for midnight Mass at the cavernous St. Joseph’s New Cathedral, then at Delaware and West Utica.

The ushers wore formals, which lent dignity to the process of wheeling out a worshipper who partied too much before the Introit.

Late Christmas afternoon, I visited an ailing friend, Nicholas Smith, who told this story of redemption: A boyhood friend, “Uncle Bo” (short for Boetheus) O’Malley, had come calling earlier that day. Born into a wealthy family, Bo became disreputable for writing forged checks and went to jail for it.