My View: Language bridges gaps among varied cultures

My students peered hesitantly into the classroom. I smiled and welcomed them. These arriving students smiled too when they saw their classmates whose faces and clothing were from around the world.
I was teaching an adult English education class in a Buffalo suburb. My learners’ spouses were students at the University at Buffalo or doing research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The students were well-educated but not comfortable with the English language in everyday situations.
Soon I brought in multiple grocery store ads and local maps. The class was thrilled studying this vocabulary and knowledge of daily life. The students interacted by acting out grocery store situations, giving and receiving change and asking for directions.
As their vocabulary and comfort level increased, they began sharing their lives and worries. A doctor from Brazil broke out in tears one day. Her husband was also a doctor. He had finished his studies here and wanted to go back to their native country. She said her salary here as a doctor paid for quality schooling for their sons. With her country in turmoil, she feared for their safety. Her classmates expressed sympathy.
A Chinese woman found out her husband was in the class next door. At that time they were living apart, working in different households. One of the first things she did when seeing him was to scold him for having a dirty collar. The other instructor and I gave them time to speak to each other before or after class. After all, what was more important to them then seeing each other?
One year I had three Japanese women who wore kimonos. Spotting each other, they soon sat together and conversed in their native language. I had to stop that situation as they were having a mini-social gathering instead of being part of the class. After exchanging their phone numbers and seeing each other outside of class, they rejoined us in the night’s lessons.
“You Americans don’t eat enough desserts!” a male student from Switzerland declared. “And you don’t take enough vacations.” The rest of the students in the classroom paused, then burst into laughter. Students had been sharing details about their native foods.
Soon after that the class asked to bring in their favorite dishes. We had a wonderful feast of sushi, naan with hummus dip and of course some fabulous desserts.
Working with these students allowed me to reflect on how language links us to one another. A century earlier in 1884, my great-grandfather Stephan Hummel had come to Buffalo. The city had a large German population plus German newspapers and stores to help him feel at home.
Still, English was needed to be part of the workplace. At the slaughterhouse where he worked, he asked a German countryman how to request a raise in English. Stephan practiced the English sentence before approaching his boss. He was surprised to see the man’s shocked reaction to his request. The boss then paused; he realized the real situation. Stephan’s countryman was fired for teaching my great-grandfather to swear at the boss. Stephan became wiser when using the power of language.
I absolutely loved working with my students. I learned so much from them about their culture and needs. One thing resounded throughout the class: We all face joys and trials in life. Language is the thread that allows us to connect.
The world population is shifting more and more. After leaving their native country for a new homeland, may these immigrants receive the gift of language to enable them to participate in their new culture.