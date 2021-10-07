My View: Language bridges gaps among varied cultures

My students peered hesitantly into the classroom. I smiled and welcomed them. These arriving students smiled too when they saw their classmates whose faces and clothing were from around the world.

I was teaching an adult English education class in a Buffalo suburb. My learners’ spouses were students at the University at Buffalo or doing research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The students were well-educated but not comfortable with the English language in everyday situations.

Soon I brought in multiple grocery store ads and local maps. The class was thrilled studying this vocabulary and knowledge of daily life. The students interacted by acting out grocery store situations, giving and receiving change and asking for directions.

As their vocabulary and comfort level increased, they began sharing their lives and worries. A doctor from Brazil broke out in tears one day. Her husband was also a doctor. He had finished his studies here and wanted to go back to their native country. She said her salary here as a doctor paid for quality schooling for their sons. With her country in turmoil, she feared for their safety. Her classmates expressed sympathy.