My View: ‘Kleenex People’ show seamy side of politics

In spite of their egregious behavior, one has to have sympathy for the cold and calculating. They will never know the warmth of friends who will give you the shirt off their back if you need it. They will never feel the loyalty of people who will stand in the path of adversity if they feel you need a hand in a tight situation. And, of course, the notion that those around you will discard and dispose of you as well to get an advantage someplace is an assured certainty.

It must not be pleasant to swim amid a school of sharks, who will gladly take a chomp out of you if it gets them some momentary advantage or reward. You have to look at each of them and wonder how the knife blade will strike and when it will happen.

These aren’t any kind of people I would want to be among now, though I have done so in my youthful past, to my great regret.

It isn’t this way with everyone, of course. There are men and women of integrity, in public life, whose word is their bond. If they say they will stand behind you on an issue, you can count on them to do so, regardless of the personal cost involved.

It is these wonderful people who make the whole public circus worthwhile. Thoughts of these worthies will brighten your day and give you hope that they will surface, like the fabled U.S. Cavalry, when needed.