My View: Kitchen masters sealed my culinary fate

My formative, parochial school years were primarily influenced by several Polish ladies. I wouldn’t have imagined then that their influence would help chart the course of my life.
Mmes. Kowaleski, Fabianowicz, Banasczak and Chojnacki proved to be exemplary folk cooks and bakers. These plucky ladies resided in my grandmother’s neighborhood in Cheektowaga, considered a very special place to reside.
This cherished slice of Woodell Avenue was located beneath the mantle of St. John Gualbert parish. So often I was welcomed to their spotlessly clean kitchens on early Saturday mornings to observe the machinery of their hands and hearts producing wonderments galore. These delicious bites of Polish cooking and baking were shown off at many church functions.
To grasp closely guarded recipes that were commonly exchanged fist-to-fist from the old country is a unique gift that most cooks covet, I feel. Nowadays culinary techniques shared on the internet evoke an uninteresting thrill compared to exchanging commentary, entertaining anecdotes and historical footnotes related to the origins and ingredients of formulas shared firsthand.
These heralded women resided comfortably close to one another in the neighborhood and each one was proud to provide instruction regarding the subtle nuances of preparing barszcz, stuffed braised steak roll-ups (zrazy zawijane), cabbage soup (kapusniak), oxtail stew with dumplings (kopytka), sweet and sour duck soup (czarnina), roll mops (sledzie), or sour rye soup (zurek). City chicken, a breaded pork and veal luxury presented on wooden skewers, certainly remained a Sunday family dinner favorite.
Mrs. Stefaniak, my grandmother, often prepared a gelatinous loaf derived from pig trotters called galaretka for my grandfather’s lunch. The pig’s feet were slowly cooked, skinned, picked through, then the broth was skimmed and strained. The liquid was chilled with the bits of pork and cooked carrots and served by the slice with copious amounts of black pepper. Alongside sunny side up eggs, locally baked buttered rye bread and a cup of Postum ensured a most coveted repast.
Mrs. Banasczak, donning a frayed cotton apron sticky with flour patches and fruit stains, disclosed how to raise yeast cakes in warmed heavy cream and sugar to procure a sensitive dough for pineapple horns.
Mrs. Chojnacki rolled out egg noodles (kluski) and deftly sliced them to accompany an aged stewing chicken purchased that morning at the Broadway Market. Florence was by far the strictest cook of the group, but the most jovial. A sense of humor is key in any kitchen, I’ve learned.
Pani Stopinski, a family friend, hailed from two blocks away, and affectionately referred to her husband as “my mister.” I used to chuckle hearing this description. Mrs. Stopinski’s sweet repertoire included tender sour cream cookies adorned with angel flake coconut, brown bread steamed in “large cans like for peaches,” and a mouth-watering cinnamon and raisin roll she called “snieki.” The pastries that emanated from her oven were magical, ethereal and delicious.
These undefeated Polish women helped inspire my career as a pastry chef and restaurant cook all around New York State.
In a worn leather notebook, I toted all my scribblings, illustrations, instructions and procedures to every assignment and cooking position as if this were my degree. The aroma wafting through the room, the steam floating above the kettle, the engagement in the moment, the spark in the heart, this is how I embrace and define cooking.