My View: Kitchen masters sealed my culinary fate

My formative, parochial school years were primarily influenced by several Polish ladies. I wouldn’t have imagined then that their influence would help chart the course of my life.

Mmes. Kowaleski, Fabianowicz, Banasczak and Chojnacki proved to be exemplary folk cooks and bakers. These plucky ladies resided in my grandmother’s neighborhood in Cheektowaga, considered a very special place to reside.

This cherished slice of Woodell Avenue was located beneath the mantle of St. John Gualbert parish. So often I was welcomed to their spotlessly clean kitchens on early Saturday mornings to observe the machinery of their hands and hearts producing wonderments galore. These delicious bites of Polish cooking and baking were shown off at many church functions.

To grasp closely guarded recipes that were commonly exchanged fist-to-fist from the old country is a unique gift that most cooks covet, I feel. Nowadays culinary techniques shared on the internet evoke an uninteresting thrill compared to exchanging commentary, entertaining anecdotes and historical footnotes related to the origins and ingredients of formulas shared firsthand.