My View: Kindness goes a long way in this life

In her beautiful, inspiring song, “Hands,” Jewel sings “In the end, only kindness matters.” I firmly believe this. Love, compassion and kindness are the only things that truly matter, not only at the end, but all through the journey from cradle to grave. Thousands of poems and songs have been written and sung that reinforce this notion. In the words of Elvis Costello, “What’s so funny about peace, love and understanding?” And in the memorable quote by Anne Herbert: “Practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty.” Words to live by for sure!

One of Aesop’s fables “The Lion and the Mouse” relates a story in which a lion captures a mouse and mercifully sets it free when the mouse pleads for its life. Later on, the mouse is able to repay the favor by gnawing through a large rope trap that has captured the lion, thus saving the lion’s life. The moral of the story is that mercy brings its own reward and there is no being so small that it cannot help a greater. Otherwise stated: No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

To say the least, our world has more than its share of people who, for whatever reason, don’t embrace this philosophy of kindness to others. Far from following the Golden Rule, much of our society chooses greed and selfishness over concern for the well-being of others who truly need their help.

Rule No. 1 is that it isn’t fair for everyone. Many in our community, our country and throughout the world face more than their share of adversity and challenges, whether due to poverty, poor health, discrimination or other unwelcome circumstances. We see and hear countless horrific stories of violence, hate and misfortune on a daily basis.

So, how to deal with all this unfairness and mistreatment in our imperfect world? What can each of us do to try to level the playing field?

First, we need to achieve peace and serenity within our selves. I’m certainly no expert at this, and it’s definitely easier said than done. We need to accept ourselves for who we are, faults and all, and to accept others as nonjudgmentally as we can. And we need to strive diligently to overcome the ignorance present in all forms of prejudice. No baby is born with any sense of hate or bigotry. It is all learned behavior, passed on by the warped value judgments of prior generations.

The Dalai Lama urges us to rejoice in the achievements of others instead of being resentful and jealous at their success. In the words of Sheryl Crow, “It’s not getting what you want, it’s wanting what you got.”

If we can look beyond our preoccupations and try to walk a mile in another’s shoes, attempting to see things from their point of view, this goes a long way toward attaining mutual understanding and peace. From Desiderata: “You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars. You have a right to be here.” Nobody on this planet is more or less important than anyone else.

Ultimately, our true wealth is not measured in possessions. I am so grateful to the many persons throughout my life who have shown me this by their loving words and deeds. When we draw our last breath, all that will really matter is what we have gained along the journey through our selfless acts of love, sharing and kind gestures to all who cross our paths.