I used to feel safe at the pool. I was the kid the lifeguards dreaded, swimming from open until close. I wore the same shark-covered trunks every day.

After completing lessons far before anyone my age, my parents thought that competitive swimming would be my perfect outlet. But swim practices did not have the same allure as my summer days at the pool. Beeping pace clocks and structured workouts were far from what I was used to, and I started skipping as a result.

My coach at the time, a loud, coarse man, loved to give nicknames to his athletes, such as “golden girl” or “superstar.” He noticed my absences, and thus my nickname was “fat lazy kid.” Whenever I was slacking in the pool, that moniker appeared – and it never changed during my eight years there.

After a while, I started to have some success in swimming, and went to practices regularly. I became the fastest person on my team, ended up breaking multiple records, and was the section VI champion in 2019. Our swim club banquets always had a preamble about my transformation from the “fat lazy kid,” to the “tall skinny kid that wins everything,” alluding that these comments motivated my achievement.

They did. In all the wrong ways. My high school years were spent looking in mirrors and pinching my skin. After my senior season, I started limiting my portions. By the next year, I developed a full-fledged eating disorder in which I lost 60 pounds. After a routine checkup, my doctors and parents urged me to pursue recovery – an ongoing process that led me to leave the sport entirely.

It saddens me when I now hear that there is large-scale reform within athletics. Organizations like Safesport that are backed by the U.S. government claim to be accessible and effective.

But as someone who suffered abuse before, during and after its founding, I can’t advocate for them. Safesport operates retroactively, using filed complaints to gauge if investigations and sanctions are warranted. If someone reports their abuser, there is no guarantee that action will occur. If it does, the final step in Safesport’s investigative process is punishment of the coach. There are no direct therapeutic services. Victims are instead given a list of resources they could find from a google search.

Under this model, the largest responsibility for reporting misconduct falls on child victims – a lot of whom are unaware of their abuse. If they do report, they undergo a long and arduous investigative process with no guarantee for justice or psychological services.

Why does Safesport believe that only taking action after abuse is adequate? Why is there not more extensive screening? Why is it the responsibility of victimized children to protect other children? I would love to have seen my former coach removed from his position, but it wouldn’t change what happened. The abuse I endured took so much from me: my body, my sanity, my power, but also my love for the pool. I haven’t stepped in the water in over a year, and look back at that kid with shark printed swim trunks, how he felt so at home, wishing I could feel that way again.

Until there is true reform that exercises prevention and punishment, more athletes will continue to lose their love for sport at the hands of abusers who claim to care about kids. Children can’t discern between tough coaching and abuse. And it’s not their job to. Adults in athletics need to do better.