My View: Keeping alive the beautiful, old art of raised beadwork

On cold, frigid nights, the women of Tuscarora stayed warm inside working on their beadwork projects. Beautiful creations of beadwork items often called “whimsies” were made on the reservation and sold to tourists at Niagara Falls as far back as the 1800s.
The women of the nation created a cottage industry of beadwork based on the wants of the tourists at the Falls. During the Victorian era, boots, small purses, boxes, pin cushions, matchstick holders, watch holders and other traditional pieces were created and decorated with beadwork that bore symbols important to us. Flowers, leaves, clan animals, birds and bird nests were all popular.
Maybe you weren’t a neat sewer but were a quick cutter; you could cut out the patterns. Perhaps you couldn’t sew, but could stuff the whimsies with sawdust; you had a job. Maybe edging was your forte; you did it.
Tuscarora became known for creating the art form known as Tuscarora Raised Beadwork. We have no written records as to how this evolved, but my own theory is that as we became known for our beadwork, we pressed ourselves to create more works of art at a faster pace. Anyone who has ever beaded knows it is much faster to do raised beadwork than flatwork where you must tack down the beads every two or three at a time.
This beadwork style created a raised three-dimensional design that was unique and pleasing to the eye. Many a tourist knew that a visit to Niagara Falls was not complete without the purchase of a beaded item, some with the sayings: from Niagara Falls, Forget me not, Remember Me along with the year it was made.
We know these beautiful creations were made in abundance because they now can be found around the world, in museums, antique shops, yard sales, on Ebay, in private collections and homes.
My brother-in-law, Grant Jonathan, who is a well-known beadwork artist, collects our old Tuscarora Beadwork. He has acquired pieces and brought them home from as far away as Australia. Some even hold notes inside on who they were given to and with names of their original owners. He has over 2,000 pieces and that is just a small bit of what is out there.
All the six nations made and sold beadwork, but only the Tuscarora had the right to sell their work on the privately owned land at the Falls. Tuscarora oral history tells us that U.S. Gen. Peter Porter was protected by the Tuscarora during the War of 1812. He was captured by the British and taken to what is now Niagara-on-the Lake, Ont.
Tuscarora scouts formed a successful rescue party and, in return, the Porter family, which owned all the land by the Falls, gave Tuscarora women the right to sell their beadwork along the rapids as long as the falls flowed.
Upon the creation of the Niagara State Reservation in 1885, Tuscarora continued to sell their works along the rapids at Prospect Point. In time those exclusive rights were lost and New York State created a lottery system open to any native person lucky enough to win one of five permits.
I am happy to teach beginner beadwork at Tuscarora School and carry on the traditions of our women that we have practiced for hundreds of years. We have many talented artists. Each year, I am given the opportunity to share the story of how we sold our beautiful creations to tourists at the most beautiful place on Earth.