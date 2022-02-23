My View: Keeping alive the beautiful, old art of raised beadwork

On cold, frigid nights, the women of Tuscarora stayed warm inside working on their beadwork projects. Beautiful creations of beadwork items often called “whimsies” were made on the reservation and sold to tourists at Niagara Falls as far back as the 1800s.

The women of the nation created a cottage industry of beadwork based on the wants of the tourists at the Falls. During the Victorian era, boots, small purses, boxes, pin cushions, matchstick holders, watch holders and other traditional pieces were created and decorated with beadwork that bore symbols important to us. Flowers, leaves, clan animals, birds and bird nests were all popular.

Maybe you weren’t a neat sewer but were a quick cutter; you could cut out the patterns. Perhaps you couldn’t sew, but could stuff the whimsies with sawdust; you had a job. Maybe edging was your forte; you did it.

Tuscarora became known for creating the art form known as Tuscarora Raised Beadwork. We have no written records as to how this evolved, but my own theory is that as we became known for our beadwork, we pressed ourselves to create more works of art at a faster pace. Anyone who has ever beaded knows it is much faster to do raised beadwork than flatwork where you must tack down the beads every two or three at a time.