My View: Keep or toss? My stuff demands hard choices

Well, the years did pass by, and in retrospect all too quickly, except for the last 12 months. The year has been interminable yet disappeared without much to distinguish each numbing, boring day.

So what did I do? I thought of what it would be like when I “leave forever” and my belongings are examined and are kept or tossed. In the process of straightening out my belongings, the dilemma occurred again about what to keep and what to toss and what not to share – ever – because they are too private and personal.

My children will never understand why I kept the pair of worn, beige men’s socks. They were my father’s and among his things in the “patient’s bag of belongings” I was given at the hospital when he passed away. They have no value to anyone but me. I still give them a hug and I can’t let go, not yet.

Programs from plays, concerts and graduations, brochures from vacations, a trip down memory lane. I often think when I come across favorites, ooh, that was a good one, and then it is saved again. If I throw some of these things out will it mean I never was there, or it had no meaning? Would it help out those who will need a larger dumpster to reassign my this and thats, if I do it for them now?