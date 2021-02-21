My View: Keep or toss? My stuff demands hard choices

Because of lockdown or more time to think, you may have found too many familiar names among the obituaries lately, or recognized more celebrities who had passed away and especially noticed those who had birthdates after yours (chill down spine).
As you read each, there is a story, there is a legacy, there is praise.
In the past when I attended memorial services, I thought why is it that only the good die young, which I suppose is also why I had been spared so far. How is it that the deceased being eulogized was an athlete of extraordinary ability, and a humanitarian of note, and the international Mother of the Year, and a finalist for the Pulitzer/Nobel/Citizen of the Century/Best Oboe Player award, and beloved by pets and children in all walks of life?
I in the congregation was unaware of how accomplished the deceased had been and often felt unworthy. Although I am not entirely without recognitions, come to think of it. I did win the best pie contest at Amherst Old Home Days, in 2010, and I have the blue ribbon to prove it, by golly, and, and, my picture in the Amherst Bee. It’s around here somewhere, I think.
So far, any accolades gathered about me would be on a very short list. So I smugly have continued to live my life as if I still had time to improve and continue to look forward to additional years. I figured I was not likely to die too young because I not only was insufficiently accomplished, I was also not good enough.
Well, the years did pass by, and in retrospect all too quickly, except for the last 12 months. The year has been interminable yet disappeared without much to distinguish each numbing, boring day.
So what did I do? I thought of what it would be like when I “leave forever” and my belongings are examined and are kept or tossed. In the process of straightening out my belongings, the dilemma occurred again about what to keep and what to toss and what not to share – ever – because they are too private and personal.
My children will never understand why I kept the pair of worn, beige men’s socks. They were my father’s and among his things in the “patient’s bag of belongings” I was given at the hospital when he passed away. They have no value to anyone but me. I still give them a hug and I can’t let go, not yet.
Programs from plays, concerts and graduations, brochures from vacations, a trip down memory lane. I often think when I come across favorites, ooh, that was a good one, and then it is saved again. If I throw some of these things out will it mean I never was there, or it had no meaning? Would it help out those who will need a larger dumpster to reassign my this and thats, if I do it for them now?
I hope they will say someday, she wasn’t always on top of things, but oh, those drawers and closets, amazing, and not a thing kept that wasn’t absolutely necessary. I will smile down from above (I hope I have the right direction here).