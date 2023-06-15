It is now time for us fathers to be annually regaled with those must-have gifts that we may or may not want.

When I was a young boy (full disclosure: I’m 71), Father’s Day gifts were neckties, shirts or golf balls. None of which my father – a construction worker – had much use for. Most years, I gave him a card, and that was about it. Not too much gift hype back then.

Father’s Day now is a far cry from my dad’s celebrations, with a wide range of gift suggestions pitched to my children (who are adults now) for “must have” Father’s Day gifts. Some are from the traditional array of suggestions, and every year, new ones are added to the list.

This year, kitchen appliances have made it to Father’s Day gift suggestions. How or why has a dishwasher been elevated to this status? In my house, there has long been a ban on me using the dishwasher.

Then, there are the automotive items. Deals on car washes, oil changes and interior car cleanings seem popular. They certainly don’t sound “special” to me or (likely) to other fathers. Imagine the thrill we as fathers get when we open that Father’s Day greeting card and see an oil change with a car wash and interior cleaning gift card. Is my car that dirty and wheezing smoke?

Other automotive-related gift suggestions are floor mats, cup holders and cellphone caddies. Imagine the excitement I will have with a new set of matching floor mats for my car. I can’t wait for them.

There are still the traditional gift suggestions, such as grilling items. Fathers are known as America’s grill masters. So, it is natural that our children would buy us grill brushes, tongs and spatulas. Maybe I can use these tools when I prepare dinner for them on Father’s Day! Mail-order steaks, burgers and hot dogs might be better ideas.

Traditional suggestions of items of clothing such as shirts, shorts and socks are still common. Necktie suggestions are less common these days, given the “business casual” style of dress so common among men today. Anyway, I’m retired now, and clothing items are not needed.

Tools are still being pitched to our children. Do dads need a 150-piece tool kit? I have never needed 150 tools in my entire life. Now, I am going to get all of them at once? Whose idea is this that we fathers crave tools? Yard equipment is also still being suggested.

As we approach Father’s Day this year, my suggestion is to keep it simple. Don’t give us anything that will suggest more work. Pick up some steaks and beer. I’ll grill them and we’ll have a drink. Save the cards and just spend some time with us fathers. That will be all we want.

Happy Father’s Day, guys.