My View: Keep history alive by sharing military stories

I think about our deployed troops during this time of year, maybe because there are military men in my family. My paternal grandfather emigrated from what is now Poland before World War I. He got his United States citizenship for enlisting to fight for the United States. He was in an Army military band entertaining troops.
We have an old, yellowing newspaper clipping that shows military men in uniform performing. Supposedly he was one of the men in the photograph. He did see some fighting. One of my clearest memories is of the scarring on his face and hands from the mustard gas that got him while he was fighting in the trenches. He later settled in Buffalo, and I think he never did learn to speak much English.
My father enlisted at 17, six months after Pearl Harbor. When I asked him why he wanted to enlist, he said he chose the Navy to have a clean bed and three squares a day rather than crawling through the mud. I heard that a lot of men who fought in World War II were very reticent and didn’t speak of their experiences. Not my father.
He worked as a bodyguard for Admiral Thomas Kinkaid and served in the Philippines. He said it was a beautiful country, and he knew that someday he’d live where it was hot like that. He told me some pretty horrific stories. He remembered seeing a gunner’s arms and hands holding onto the guns on his ship, but the body was gone. He also said that when he and his buddies were sitting around a campfire, the guy next to him lit a cigarette. My father claimed that he felt the wind off the bullet as it flew past his face. He also reported that they “got” the sniper. There was also the time he swam in the ocean with a friend who emerged with octopi stuck all over him. The local women rushed over to take them off him to sell or eat themselves. Eventually he got his wish to live in a more tropical climate when he moved to Florida, and on his wall was a painting I remembered being fascinated with as a child. It was an oil painting of swirly water that became a shark. He bought that painting all those years ago when he was in the Philippines.
My brother was always playing with Army guys. He would take over the family room with his little plastic troops. He’d put blankets and pillows on the ground and carefully lay out all the battalions before the “war” started. My mom saved pictures he drew as a little boy and they were always of planes, usually ones dropping bombs through the sky. He would question my uncle about his experiences flying a plane in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Sadly, his eyesight was not the required 20/20, so instead he became a navigator of C141 planes. My brother got to see the world and claims he has been on every continent-including a touchdown on Antarctica, which he insists counts as being there. He lived with his family in Germany for a few years, and they would take trips around Europe. He was in a combat zone in Iraq, and he does not really say a whole lot. He says if he tells me things, then he’d have to shoot me. I don’t know whether or not his stories are classified, but I don’t push.
If you know anyone who has been deployed, ask them to share their stories with you. They keep a family’s – and country’s – history alive.
