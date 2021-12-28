My View: Keep history alive by sharing military stories

We have an old, yellowing newspaper clipping that shows military men in uniform performing. Supposedly he was one of the men in the photograph. He did see some fighting. One of my clearest memories is of the scarring on his face and hands from the mustard gas that got him while he was fighting in the trenches. He later settled in Buffalo, and I think he never did learn to speak much English.

He worked as a bodyguard for Admiral Thomas Kinkaid and served in the Philippines. He said it was a beautiful country, and he knew that someday he’d live where it was hot like that. He told me some pretty horrific stories. He remembered seeing a gunner’s arms and hands holding onto the guns on his ship, but the body was gone. He also said that when he and his buddies were sitting around a campfire, the guy next to him lit a cigarette. My father claimed that he felt the wind off the bullet as it flew past his face. He also reported that they “got” the sniper. There was also the time he swam in the ocean with a friend who emerged with octopi stuck all over him. The local women rushed over to take them off him to sell or eat themselves. Eventually he got his wish to live in a more tropical climate when he moved to Florida, and on his wall was a painting I remembered being fascinated with as a child. It was an oil painting of swirly water that became a shark. He bought that painting all those years ago when he was in the Philippines.