My View: Journal holds secrets to a charmed marriage

As a writer, I am always looking for inspiration. Yet, I was still surprised when that vision came from a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Titled “A Little Christmas Charm,” the story began with a shop worker finding a charm bracelet tucked inside an old donated coat. Between many commercial breaks, we followed this woman as she, and of course a handsome new male acquaintance, attempted to find the owner of the bracelet.

I recalled another handsome guy, who bounded up the steps of my apartment building in Hamburg back in November 1977, having just arrived home from a 21-day European adventure with his friend, Bernie. He sported a new mustache, which I approved of, and came bearing gifts.

Doug and I had just met back in July, so our relationship was still pretty new. Any gift would have been a surprise at that point, but his souvenirs to me indicated that he had put a lot of thought into his selections, especially when it came to a beautiful charm bracelet.

I lost that bracelet during the terrible tragedy of the crash of Flight 3407 in 2009. The loss of lives that night far exceeds the loss of possessions, but there are a few items that every now and then make me recall their loss with regret.