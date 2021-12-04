My View: Joni Mitchell's music distills the circle of life

I reflected on pivotal moments, and decisions that had been made impulsively. Some had put me on an alternate course. I couldn’t help wondering where the other choices might have led. I recalled unplanned encounters that had forged deep friendships and reactive words or actions that unraveled relationships that had once seemed so secure. The kaleidoscopic images that danced in my head were distinct yet intermingling. And collectively, they had woven the fabric of my life.

I remembered having heard that Mitchell wrote “The Circle Game” in response to Neil Young’s “Sugar Mountain.” Not being familiar with it, I pulled the lyrics up on my phone. I learned that it was penned on Neil’s 19th birthday as a lament for what he saw as the end of his carefree adolescence. He wrestled with the fact that though he couldn’t yet drink in clubs, he was barred from entering a favorite haunt of his teen years – a place where many of his friends still gathered.

Joni couldn’t bear the thought that this early milestone marked the end of the road. She said that she wrote “The Circle Game” for Neil, and for herself – as a more hopeful acknowledgement that while the passage of time is inevitable, the journey forward offers joy as well as sorrow.