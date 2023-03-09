It’s been a while since I’ve written anything. Retirement still seems rather new and I’m still working out the kinks. Even after almost three years, the newfound time openings have seemed disjointed and nonpurposeful at times, so I can’t say that I’ve been especially productive. Until now.

Growing up, I usually felt like an outsider. My clothes were hand-me-downs, my quiet demeanor was isolating, and my school and work schedule were bustling. Group settings gave me angst. Probably as the middle child of five, I found my niche in the midst of the activity all around me – I was comfy in the quiet eye of the storm. Luckily, this hasn’t denied me anything, really. I have the most wonderful friends and family ties, and my life is full. And now it’s even fuller. I am a proud member of the Senior Citizens Center!

Up until a few weeks ago, it never dawned on me that this is something I could get involved in, or even like. I remember my mom sharing tales of her experience “with the seniors,” at a different center, and it sounded, well, dreadful. People were complaining, not saving seats, taking all the good desserts ... the list went on ad nauseum. Now I’m thinking that poor mom wasn’t a group-liking person, either. Also, she just didn’t join the right one.

I had considered those places were for older people who need a place to go and be among “their kind.” Well, forgive me! My eyes have been opened. I could have been part of the center I’ve joined for 15 years, easily.

Recently, doing research on venues that offered yoga and other fitness activities, a small article in the Bee had a listing of the Senior Center’s varied routines and groups. I have done yoga, so that interested me, enough to grab my sister and a friend and check it out. What I was expecting inside those doors was quite different than I had imagined. No white-haired, feeble members here. We were introduced to the most accommodating and friendly people who explained what it takes to get started and welcomed us with smiles. And the funny thing is, they were all my age. Seniors.

I am one of them and I don’t know when it happened, but I’m wholeheartedly loving it. I’m in a group of similar people all with the same goal, to get out there and experience different things. Some of the “more senior” clan put us to shame with their flexibility and endurance and the instructor, well, we just marvel at her energy and patience. Spots on the floor are on a first-come basis, but no one is complaining, no one acts put off if their favorite spot is taken. Others go out of their way to introduce themselves and to say ‘hi’ on subsequent visits.

We all laugh at ourselves as we meander through new lifts and stretches with an occasional misstep or errant ball – an exercise prop – that flies out of our hands. Of course, it doesn’t end there. The things available to us make my head spin. How fortunate we are that this is in our neighborhood.

Already, and it’s only been a few weeks, I’ve reconnected to some patients from my 40 years as a hygienist, and it’s wonderful to be able to see some of these very missed individuals again. My days are now busier and I’m enjoying something I never thought I would: belonging to a group.

It was a group I didn’t think I belonged to yet, but, happily, I do.