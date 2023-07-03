Ron Montesano

On a Thursday night in June, I returned home from “Jagged Little Pill” at Shea’s to some unexpected and awful news: a classmate from Amherst Central 1983 had died. It already was a difficult week for the high school on Main Street in Snyder, as a beloved teacher left our world, far too early. It got worse.

Rick Fick (short for Fickhesen) was a running mate of mine throughout our years in TigerLand. We bowled together on the varsity, and did our best to run counter to standard culture. It was Fick who introduced me to the intricacies of Rush, Canada’s top rock ‘n’ roll band (sorry, Gord). We united over Neil Peart’s percussion mastery, Geddy Lee’s soaring falsetto and Alex Lifeson’s reliable string lines.

One day, Fick saw a fellow student walking backward down the hall. “My kind of guy,” he thought. They became lifelong friends. When a classmate fell victim to addiction throughout his adult years, Fick was there to bring him food and counsel. The classmate lost the war but, thanks to Fick, he always had a soldier at his side.

It was Fick who anchored our stellar bowling teams. If he didn’t have the highest average, he had the most valuable chill quotient, a statistic not often cited in today’s moneyball world. Fick would do something irreverent, disruptive and always supportive, to keep our heads in the lead or to anchor a comeback. They don’t sell that skill set anywhere; it’s something organic and intuitive.

A classmate recalled her first connection with our friend: “I’ll never forget first laying eyes on Rick. It was 9th grade 0 there he was – tall, lanky, with wild, big hair and books falling out of his arms. I knew that we’d be friends. When we reconnected as adults, I found Rick to be as endearingly authentic as he’d always been. He had an exceptional intellect and was a proud, family man.”

Those days seem so distant, so unreachable – when we roamed those high school halls. Rick stayed true to his town and worked diligently to organize local product producers and sell their wares out of a store on the edge of Northtown Plaza. If you haven’t stopped by Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, make a point to do so. In a time of much unrest, its mission is grounded in the local producer, the mom-and-pop business. The Fickhersen’s Kissed By The Sun spice line is living proof.

Our class has plans to celebrate its 40th graduation anniversary this July. We shall gather in the heart of Snyder, and raise a glass to all our dreams and all our achievements. There will be a somber edge to the tapestry, as one more of our own will attend only in spirit. We shall acknowledge the absence of him – and others – but I suspect that deep within our hearts and souls, we’ll feel their presence as well.