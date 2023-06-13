As Father’s Day approaches, fond memories of my dad come flooding back to me.

My dad has been gone about nine years now; Mom predeceased him by over 15 years. I was what you call a “daddy’s girl.” He was a stoic man who was raised in the Great Depression; he grew up in a large family of meager means and learned very early in life what the value of a dollar meant. He did not show emotion easily but we had a bond that did not need words. I always knew when he was happy or sad and he showed his love for me in quiet ways.

We lived near a typical corner store of those days. On summer nights, when I was a young girl, we would take a walk to that store and get a Popsicle from the freezer case, break it in half on the checkout counter and walk home hand in hand sharing it.

I had a best friend down the street at that time. Dad always kept one ear open when I would go to my friend’s house. One day, as we were riding “double” on her bike, I fell head first over her bike and was screaming and bleeding profusely. Dad heard my cries and ran the entire way to and from her house carrying me all the way. At the time, I was more scared for him that he would keel over from the running.

He was always the one to turn to when I would get a “no” from my mom. His goal in life was to be a good provider for our family, and he treated my mom like a queen. When he became a widower, we spent a great deal of time together – he missed my mom terribly and we tried to fill the void he was feeling. He loved to be entertained and my husband and I joined him for various plays, musicals, concerts and dinners. We spent all special occasions together.

The last few years of his life were spent in a nursing home; he had become frail, unhappy and had little to say to anyone. I could look into his eyes and see the sadness. Many nights I would bring him a bowl of matzo ball soup, which brought a smile to his face.

It was a blessing when he was able to pass away in his sleep.

When we are young children, we always think we have lots of time to spend with our parents. We are anxious to be on our own and start our independent lives. But we soon realize the sacrifices they made raising us as we start our families.

At this time of year, I return to the many comforting memories created as I was growing up: family vacations, shared meals and other times spent together.

The memories I made with my dad are truly a blessing that I will carry with me the rest of my life. Make sure you take the time to have similar experiences to cherish with your families this Father’s Day.