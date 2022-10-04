My View: It's the season for hearty German and Polish food

Just take a good look around. German and Polish menus, few and far between, once flourished in taverns situated every few blocks throughout the city. Steaming bowls of potato soup (kartoffelsuppe), platters of smoked pork chops (kassler rippchen), succulent pork knuckles (schweinshaxe), fork-tender roast pork shoulder (schweinebraten) pickled cabbage and delectable stuffed dumplings – waiting patiently for the chilly months of the year – fulfilled autumnal desires.

Chef Hochmuth, a longtime, intimate friend and co-worker at the Friar’s Table Restaurant, once hailed as a Cheektowaga favorite, maintained a deep metal pail in the walk-in cooler complete with a hefty rump roast sporting a variety of pickling spices and herbs floating near the rim. Even though most of the offerings at Friar’s were Americanized to suit the times and clientele, the owner’s roots reached back to Bavaria. Sauerbraten, a dish of marinated soured beef, was a stalwart offering.

My heart reaches out to folks who honor these soulful dishes, which have faded from view over the decades, perhaps due to time constraints, lack of kitchen experience or modern disinterest. Nothing spells Oktoberfest like a schuper of Franziskaner, gravy-ladled potato pancakes and braised red cabbage with bacon and caraway seeds. Sweets orchestrated carefully to complement these elaborate and labor-intensive suppers may have included apple dumplings swaddled in crispy pastry dough, baked to perfection, affectionately drizzled in caramel sauce.

Or perhaps a selection of strudels, or Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte, an outstanding Black Forest chocolate genoise, drizzled with cherry schnapps, split and filled with whipped cream, cherries and chocolate shavings provided the anticipated dessert course.

German cuisine speaks volumes for the demographics of Western New York inhabited, among so many more, by Schaeffers, Schlaus and Reisters, a family I married into once upon a time. Millie, my late mother-in-law, introduced me to the Western European style of slow-braising meats while detailing anecdotes and the success of the Heibusch candy store on Fillmore Avenue, close cousins.

Since that time when we cooked in tandem, I developed an expedient, albeit sure-fire formula to implement in my own business, which I dubbed, “Schlaubraten,” after the family surname, which included tart apples and fresh vegetables to create a satisfying and tender German pot roast.

Nowadays, Le Creuset enamel cookware is the well-designed vessel for the beef, onions, raisins and carrots smothered in beer, addressed with ubiquitous shots of vinegar. So, what you may ask, brings about that dramatic, thick and romantic gravy, so coveted and devoured with gusto, smothered onto kasespatzle, schnitzel, rouladen, liver and onions or Konigsberger Klopse (meatballs)? Why, it’s ginger snaps of course!

Such is the season to clink steins, gather in a rowdy beer hall, snuggle beside a roaring fire or even collect in the garden, and cheer on the health and welfare of those we love, those loved ones no longer with us, and most definitely those selfless, gifted saints who have cooked well for us. Ein Prosit! And Auf Wiedersehen!