My View: It's not the 'stuff' that's important

I just read another article written by a downsizing person – not one trying to lose weight as that descriptive might seem to imply – but rather one wanting to get rid of accumulated “stuff,” purchased or gifted, stored in basements and attics.

Much has been written or spoken on this topic by homeowners of my generation who are moving into small apartments and can’t find recipients for that once-treasured chafing dish or the wedding-gifted English bone china sets with their special plates for each holiday meal course. We know that the younger generation, my young adult grandchildren included, do not share appreciation of “nice things,” nor have they the memories associated with each carefully packed-away, hand-embroidered table linen or parchment-thin espresso cup.

It is all very understandable – I am not offended by their “thanks, but no thanks” response to my offers to pass along long-held family collections of tableware. Even their parents, our adult children, have little use for our things as they are now themselves empty nesters figuring out how to get rid of their own “stuff.”

As for practicality, passing petit fours in a silver tray to guests is as outdated a way to entertain today as it probably was back in 1962 when we received the tray as a wedding gift.

Today the preferred way to entertain is around the family room using “everyday” plates with buffet foods set on the kitchen island for guests to help themselves. Even more convenient is a cookout on the deck or patio using paper plates with guests drinking beverages from cans, not glass beer mugs.

Some of us older folks, perhaps in typical moments of forgetfulness, find it difficult to understand why we desired and then collected so much tasteful and beautiful “stuff” in the first place. Recently, one elderly friend showed me her new downsized, very comfortable senior residence. She pointed to her basically supplied kitchen cabinet, asked – perhaps rhetorically – “Why did we feel those imported bowls, crystal glassware and sterling silver candle sticks were important to own?”

I thought about that question and came up with a speculation which perhaps reflects my own experience as a high school sociology teacher. Depending on the social class to which one belonged, the acquisition of luxury style items had diverse motivations. My friend who posed the question was of upper middle-class status and education; she had always had knowledge of English porcelains, Wedgewood and Irish Belleek.

For first-generation American college graduates – like me, women rising out of the lower middle-class – putting bone china on my wedding gift list was a way to show that we had arrived. There were enough friends and family members who finally had the means to purchase such expensive gifts, even if one place setting at a time.

If such social distinctions were made 60 years ago when I married, they no longer seem to have much meaning today when having friends “hang out” with a can of beer eating a burger and chips on a paper plate speaks to a more equitable, less judgmental society.

We are actually looking forward to being invited to a relaxed, informal meal at our soon-to-be-married granddaughter’s place – happily eating, not dining, without any bone china plates or silver passing trays in use.