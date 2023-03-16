Interestingly enough we are told that everyone that is married has fights, spats and or arguments. This I find interesting and yet difficult to believe. It seems to be somewhat of an odd reason for, or solution to, what appears to be an age-old problem: conflict.

For sure, conflict frequently surfaces in all our lives. My father taught my brothers and I, not necessarily to turn the other cheek, but to try to understand the other person’s position.

It’s not so difficult when you accept that understanding their point of view does not mean that you are saying you believe them to be right and you are wrong. It is alright to inwardly declare a truce with a simple comment such as, I understand. This does not require any justification from either side. It allows both parties to cool down. Also, a better path to communication is now opened for either side to engage.

My wife and I have been married for over 43 years, and we have never argued. That is not to say I never think she has been wrong. It is not to say that I know sometimes she wants to strangle me.

When you stop to consider what an argument is, it’s about winning. People argue to establish their superiority over another. About the only thing established is the winner’s ability to overcome the loser. There! We have it, The Loser.

I will not argue with my wife as I never want to view her as a loser. She isn’t one. In fact, I hold her in the highest possible esteem. She has a silent strength and will to overcome life’s burdens that have been placed upon her and I never want to rob her of that.

So, in writing this I don’t feel noble, self-sacrificing or wonderful. There is much to be acceptable in being approachable. While I might not add to the lives of others, I strive not to detract from their lives.

Long ago, my grandmother, “Nan Barnes,” was an extremely strong and determined lady. Born in the late 1800s, and bearing 10 children, two out of wedlock, she was a figure to be reckoned with. She was respected not only in our tiny village, but throughout the local villages, almost everyone knew Granny Barnes.

She told stories of the Victorians, but also of events well into into the late 1900s, and her recollections of two world wars was spellbinding.

Every Sunday morning, my brothers I and would walk two miles to Nan’s and be engorged by her aura, warmth and caring. We could see where our father got his values, drive and determination. Many said that she was a cantankerous old hen, but all admired her.

All these years later, I still miss her dearly and thank her for what she gave me – which was my decision, at 8 years old, that my life’s ambition was to strive and do everything in my power to become an interesting old man.

At 78, I am starting to hear that description of me being used by others. Thank you, Nan.

To that end I have traveled the world, lived in other countries for great lengths of time, and have had many successful career journeys – in real estate, construction, the chemical industry, gardening and advertising.

I am at peace that I took what Nan Barnes showed me and have applied it successfully.

I also believe that I have learned to make my point and still listen to the views and opinions of others and that is what I hope makes me an interesting old man.

Anyone want to debate that?