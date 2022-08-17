My View: It's never too late to learn how late it is

I have developed an addiction since retiring over a decade ago; I cannot pass an estate sale without stopping. Thrift stores are like crack cocaine and flea markets are the ultimate high. I need help.

My less-than-patient wife has laid down the law. Every time I bring home a treasure, something of equal volume has to go out the door. For instance, if I purchase an old desk, I can’t just donate a few books to Amvets. I have to donate six cartons of books.

Last week I was making my regular run to a donation site. Looking around at the piles of stuff others had donated, I remarked to the kid helping unload my van that “everybody must be doing spring cleaning.” He gave me that look the young reserve for the old: part pity, part amusement. “Sir,” he said. “It’s August.”

I gave him a little chuckle to let him know I was just kidding, but I wasn’t. How could it be August already? What happened to May, June and July? Since fleeing the working world, I no longer have appointments, meetings and conference calls. My schedule is as bare as a Playboy photo shoot. Maybe I am losing track of time because it is no longer relevant to me?

I mentioned this to one of my over-educated kids. He said it is because I am old and time compresses for me. “Time is absolute,” I protested. “How can I be compressing it?”

He patiently replied that “first of all, time is not an absolute, it is relative.” He added: “Did you skip every one of your science classes when you were in college?”

He went on to explain that scientists have found there is a a distinction between “clock time” and “mind time,” adding, “The older you are, the fewer images your brain processes in a day.” The child was becoming father to this man and I didn’t like it.

“Let me make it simple for you, Dad,” he said. (By now, I wanted to throttle him.)

“In a given day, let’s say your decaying brain processes forty pages of images. Your eight-year-old granddaughter will process a thousand pages over the same period. Your memory of that day is a Harlequin romance, her memory is ‘War and Peace.’ So, in her mind, it was a long day, while your day flew by.”

I asked him if this explains why I can’t seem to remember anything. He said, “No, that’s a different issue; we can discuss that, too.” I declined the offer. Apparently, my mind was deteriorating and it was doing so at warp speed.

So, the days are slipping away from me. I do remember that when our first child entered my life, a co-worker warned me that my baby’s childhood will go by very, very quickly. That was four decades ago and it seems like only a few years ago, I taught her how to throw a baseball. And wasn’t it last month when I was helplessly trying to console her over a breakup with some now forgotten beau?

I thanked my No. 2 child for the lesson in senility – comforted by the fact that all my children are smarter than I am.

So, as my mental acuity droops and my sense of time wobbles, it pleases me to no end that, very soon, my adult children will also start forgetting what day it is.

They will wonder where their 20s and 30s went – and when did their baby girl start dating?

Time really does fly, kids; enjoy it while you can.