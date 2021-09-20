My View: It's just peachy as autumn makes its approach

In the past I’ve been known to run out and yell at them as they scurried away. This year, I let the pits fall where they may.

We spent considerable time gathering and counting half eaten, rotted fruit and pits from under the tree. My husband, Charlie, always bemused by my goofy ideas, joined in the project. It’s been no easy task. Yellow jackets, ants and bees feast on the rotting fruit. They do not like to be disturbed. I was blessed with my first yellow jacket sting last week, and it was memorable. The pain and swelling are finally gone, but I now have a healthy respect for the hidden dangers of hungry insects.

As I gave fruit to friends and neighbors the tally grew. I also donated bags of peaches to two of my church Bible studies and to Charlie’s book-signing event.

I bought our peach tree decades ago at Big Lots for $10. What I really wanted then was a tree that had pretty flowers in the spring. Think cherry blossoms. I thought it would be ornamental and never anticipated any fruit. We plopped it in our front yard with no regard for soil pH, protection from wind, proper sunlight or anything else.