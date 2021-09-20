My View: It's just peachy as autumn makes its approach

And so we’ve come full circle from the pink buds in spring to the green-peach fruit in summer and now to the harvest. The last peach has been picked from the tree, thanks to a couple of strangers who took delight in the challenge. We watched them from our living room window and were amused.
Never before have I paid such close attention to this cycle. I’m sure some of it has to do with the Covid slowdown and finding pleasure in the small things. We’ve had many harvests over the years. I’ve made muffins, crisps, pies, cobblers, cookies and smoothies. We’ve packed many gallon bags for the freezer. And we’ve shared our bounty near and far.
This year I decided to count the peaches our little tree was carrying: How much peach produce can a peach tree produce when a peach tree produces peaches?
I took it on as a mission, and as the days and weeks passed, I became obsessed with counting every last piece of fruit. You may think this would be a straightforward task. Pick a peach and add it to the total. Not so simple.
As soon as the ripening begins, a few weeks before the peach is ready for picking, action picks up. Our noses don’t recognize the difference, but the olfactory senses of squirrels, bunnies and many insects do. Squirrels love to climb high, pick a peach, take a bite or two and throw … then do it again.
In the past I’ve been known to run out and yell at them as they scurried away. This year, I let the pits fall where they may.
We spent considerable time gathering and counting half eaten, rotted fruit and pits from under the tree. My husband, Charlie, always bemused by my goofy ideas, joined in the project. It’s been no easy task. Yellow jackets, ants and bees feast on the rotting fruit. They do not like to be disturbed. I was blessed with my first yellow jacket sting last week, and it was memorable. The pain and swelling are finally gone, but I now have a healthy respect for the hidden dangers of hungry insects.
As I gave fruit to friends and neighbors the tally grew. I also donated bags of peaches to two of my church Bible studies and to Charlie’s book-signing event.
I bought our peach tree decades ago at Big Lots for $10. What I really wanted then was a tree that had pretty flowers in the spring. Think cherry blossoms. I thought it would be ornamental and never anticipated any fruit. We plopped it in our front yard with no regard for soil pH, protection from wind, proper sunlight or anything else.
Years ago a dear friend gave great advice about gardening. If you see something you like, plant it and watch what happens. If it survives, wonderful. If you don’t like how it looks, move it or give it away. If it doesn’t survive, oh well …
We planted our little stick of a tree, and as it grew over the years, reaching the average peach tree size: about 15 feet tall and equally wide. Over time fruit began to appear, and now we harvest almost every year. According to the internet, a tree our size produces between four and six bushels of fruit. A bushel holds approximately 150 medium sized peaches. That equals 600 to 900 peaches.
Counting the last seven peaches sitting in a bowl in our fridge, the total of our harvest this year is 1,240-plus. Half (604 or so) were eaten by our furry, feathered and flying friends, and half (636 or more) were enjoyed by our human family. Just amazing.
Thank you, Mother Earth.
Diane Schmidtke of Tonawanda gets great pleasure from her peach tree.