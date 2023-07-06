Peter V. TonsolineRecently, I set out to visit an Amish carpenter to place my order for an outdoor wooden shed. His address was located in some remote area of the Southern Tier known as Short Track. Never having been to this area of the state before, I put the destination into my phone’s mapping app and hoped for the best. The saying, “The road less traveled,” might be best used to describe my endeavor.

I know this adage evokes the challenge to venture down the path of unconformity, uncertainty and sometimes the unknown. Perhaps, in some arcane manner, it would be best describing my lone journey. I set out on this unfamiliar route, putting my trust into the safe hands of some satellite hovering a few hundred-thousand miles overhead.

Before long, the miles became endless, and time dragged by. Nothing seemed right. The passing landscape, static buildings and unanimated people congealed into a mindless blur. Where was this strange, foreign road taking me? My doubts about my electronic pathfinder mixed with my fueled nervous apprehension convinced me I had to be lost somewhere in this maze of bordering forest and rolling farmland. I was relieved when I spotted the address numbers perched across a throw-back barn, and a group of Amish-garbed children greeted my arrival as I pulled into a gravel-covered dirt driveway.

With my transaction completed, in due time I was traveling back along that same road, but things were not quite the same. Was it my imagination or were things now different? Images that I somehow must have missed previously now unexpectedly appeared. I hadn’t noticed that beautiful stream running through the valley. Where did that stately mansion perched majestically on the crest of that hill come from? When was this arching bridge crossing this river built, a river that I don’t remember crossing? I could only wonder, “Did I come this way before?”

Consider the question from the perspective of a lifespan. The voyage through the decades of life always proceeds as a road less taken. It is uncharted, unfamiliar and perhaps perilous. Endless tracts of life’s highway stretch ahead. Mysterious, foreboding, challenging and unpredictable events are certain to befall even the wariest of travelers. Where is that roadmap, that GPS to guide you down the right road through whatever lies ahead? Detours and roadwork will frustrate the travel. Traffic jams, annoying drivers and unplanned breakdowns are certain. The journey is endless, tiring, mind-numbing and might even convulse into the timeless phrase: “Are we there yet?”

Perhaps you have already arrived. You’ve reached your destination, and it’s time to look back. The journey had its moments, its concerns, its mishaps, but that trip wasn’t so bad. Now, try to recollect those sights you passed along the way. The holidays, the birthday parties, the graduations, the weddings, the celebrations, everything you lived through. Wait. This doesn’t look familiar. Perhaps, I never did go this way before.

How much do we miss speeding down the highway of life? So few appreciate the journey, instead rushing to reach the end. Unfortunately, attempting to travel back doesn’t quite look the same. The endless road has shrunk, and the time going back to these moments goes by way too quickly. Memories are wonderful, but making them is so much better.