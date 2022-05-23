My View: It's heaven on Earth by visiting the dog park

When life gets oppressive and the TV news depressing, I’ve found a perfect escape. No matter the weather, this place is pastoral. Birds sing and unconditional love is always on display.

It’s a place where your size, color or age is a non-issue, and you are welcomed even if dressed in something weird or ill-fitting. When friends arrive, the rush to greet them is loud and uninhibited and no mention is made of grievances. Handicaps are overlooked and if extra pounds pad the middle, no attention is called to it. Excitement fills the air, and every soul celebrates by being unabashedly, ecstatically in the moment. Welcome to the dog park.

Without lessons in deportment or worksheets on manners, dogs are fair and generous. They don’t disparage what they are missing but happily make the most of things by engaging all their senses. Through their olfactory, they gather a mountain of information and the saying “keep your nose to the ground” plays out constantly. Ears are often raised and some even swivel to check out sounds in every direction.

Compared to people, a dog’s sense of taste is just so-so. Their tongues act as body heat regulators. Panting and, like it or not, drooling is part of the package, some breeds worse than others. Mother’s touch is the dog’s first experience, and her warmth welcomes the newborn into the world. Dogs are born with eyes and ears closed against injury as they continue to develop. We know dogs are at least partly color blind and that their vision isn’t terribly keen. As for speech, some say a dog’s tail is a substitute for talking because it can convey many messages and thoughts; friendly, excited, curious, happy, fearful, aggressive or threatened. Strangely, barks are rarely heard at the park. Or perhaps the sound of scurrying feet drowns them out.

Artist Claude Monet knew that an arched bridge would make a lovely addition to his garden at Giverny in France. Even without flowers such a bridge is unique and adds grace and elegance to a scene. The Bark Park at Ellicott Island in the Town of Tonawanda is accessed by just such a bridge. (Waterlilies bloom beneath it during the month of August.)

Once inside, because it is surrounded by water, dogs are allowed to run leash-free. The desire for a quick dip can be satisfied by sashaying down to the water’s edge. We all know that swimming is best done with a buddy and dogs wholeheartedly agree, so major splashing and chasing go on. Sticks and balls don’t stand a chance no matter how hard or far they are tossed. Owners put towels to use before loading up for the trip home. Tired, drooping, satiated dogs leave the park thinking only of a water bowl and snuggling down in pet beds at home.

Since I don’t own a dog, my No. 1 pastime, especially with sketchbook in hand, is dog watching. I’ve witnessed canine antics that amuse, delight and teach: Stand straight and walk tall. Respect your own and the space of others. Look after the weak and smaller of the species. Refuse to move when tired, especially when it comes time to leave the party. Stop and smell the flowers. Most of all, don’t judge. Love your friends, tolerate your enemies and be glad they want to spend time with you. You don’t earn the right to be man’s companion and best friend for centuries without doing something right.