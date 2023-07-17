Wendy Schreiner

For many years, a trip to the Dunkirk Historical Lighthouse has been on my bucket list. I finally made the trip from West Seneca to Dunkirk via Routes 20 and 5 and arrived there on a recent Saturday. Boy, was I glad I did.

I didn’t realize all of the treasures I would find inside at both the lighthouse and Veterans Park Museum. Out came the camera. Yes, a real camera. Click, click, click. I pressed the button on my Kodak and captured my sightings of the day as the enthusiastic and pleasant tour guide Jim described one interesting item after another.

Why did I wait so long to visit this place? I asked myself. After all, I have loved lighthouses for many years. The front of the brochure states, “The lighthouse is on the National Historical Records. Site of the first shots of the War of 1812.” That shot was fired near the west bank of the lighthouse. The actual lighthouse was established in 1826 and the current tower was first lit in 1875.

I didn’t realize this history was practically in our backyard. Uniforms and artifacts are displayed representing the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy. In the Dick Lawson Building, artifacts from the Coast Guard and submarines can be found. The first floor showcases the lighthouse keeper’s life.

Did you know that two movies were even partially filmed at the Dunkirk Historical Lighthouse? There’s also talk of paranormal activity that some have found in the lighthouse. “Dave,” who works there, showed me a couple of spooky photos and I guess the saying’s true: “Seeing is believing.” Yes they were scary photos and yes, I saw “ghosts” in those pictures!

For me, though, the scariest part was the lighthouse stairs, though I did indeed climb to the top – all 55 (I think) stairs – narrow and, for me, frightening, as I am afraid of heights and probably claustrophobic too. I did step out on the ledge, but was scared to death as I looked out at the amazing view of the water.

Then I wondered how I’d get back down those stairs. Tour guide Jim told me I’d get a gold star as I approached that last step. I was so happy and relieved to be back to ground level.

I always wanted to go into a lighthouse and get to the top, and now I can say that I did that – one item checked off my bucket list. I found history there that day and so much more, including the three friendly and helpful workers I met: Barb, Dave and Jim. They were great people who clearly enjoyed share their knowledge of the lighthouse.

They say there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and I definitely found light that day, but not from the lighthouse as it was the joy of the afternoon. I found a lighthearted happiness of enjoying a simple day trip to somewhere close by. It was a lovely summer’s day learning and enjoying a historical landmark. Sometime, though, I’ll have to check it out at night when it’s actually illuminated by a surprisingly tiny bulb.

And if I’m real brave, I might consider the ghost tours around Halloween time. I’ll look into that – but I don’t think I will go up those stairs again.