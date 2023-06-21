At the very outset of creation, it was ordained that each one of us is different from the other. Too many people don’t “get” or often fully appreciate the freedom of uniqueness, and of what might be our true selves.

As a kid growing up, all through school I wanted to be accepted, and to me that meant being a follower – doing everything “right.” I always went out of my way to look like, think like and be like every other guy in school.

But one day in grade school at the fragile age of 10, there was a rather traumatic moment for me. It was during the early ‘60s when I was in the fifth grade. I started to get dressed for school one morning and discovered I was out of clean underpants.

The choices left in the drawer were three pairs of boxer shorts, as yet unworn, that my Mom had done me no favor in purchasing. It just happened to be a gym day. I panicked. God forbid I were to be caught dead or alive wearing boxer shorts, print ones no less, in what was a strictly white briefs society. I got knots in my stomach at the very thought of it.

I didn’t want to go to school and even went so far as to feign illness. I could just picture the locker room, all the other guys staring at me standing there wearing what at that time (but not today) was considered to be “old man’s underwear.”

I was sure I’d be ostracized, but, to my amazement, no one said a word and the next gym class, perhaps only by coincidence, two popular guys showed up wearing boxers. It’s hard now to imagine the dread and anxiety I brought upon myself over something so little.

When I went away to college, I would learn quickly that independent thinking, and being your own man (doing your own thing) was a better way of existence. I had finally come of age, outgrown my fear of being even the least bit different and could, without shame or hesitation, allow myself to have a mind of my own.

Now in my senior years, I freely and easily do what makes me feel good and it seems natural. I am long past worrying about what others think. Decades later, I’ve become the triangular peg in the round hole. As a guy who’s a very youthful 71, I choose to openly walk on the wild side and often enjoy being bold, daring or audacious.

But there are many of us out there – like alien beings from a dying planet – who now recognize that it’s an OK thing to be at least somewhat of a nonconformist.

It has taken a long time to acknowledge my true self. I am now living in a comfort zone that has taken me half a lifetime to discover, one that I understand, respect and can live with. And that’s all that matters!