A not-so-funny thing happened to me just before the last blizzard.

I fell in the bathroom and broke a part of my femur bone off. While what transpired next is still a blur, I managed to make it to my landline and call the EMTs. Next stop was Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. I was there for less than two days. No operation was necessary because the bone would heal on its own. As there was nothing more that Millard could do, I was given the option of going to rehab.

At first, I balked; however, later I realized that I didn’t want to risk my health insurance not covering me, so I decided on the five-star rehab center, which turned out to be The Brothers of Mercy in Clarence. Boy, am I forever grateful that I made that decision.

I arrived at BOM and I know that two nice aides took my vitals (one was Tamika – she is a seasoned pro). Many of those who made it to BOM on Friday morning found themselves stuck there over Christmas. Two of my favorite aides managed to find a vacant room where they could eat and get some rest. Due to the storm, Occupational and Physical Therapy started over the weekend. Since I couldn’t put any weight on my right leg, we started out very slowly. One of my two therapists, Mack, tried to get me to use the Sara Lift (it is mostly used to take people in and out of the bathrooms). I said heck no, but before I knew it, I was a seasoned pro.

Rehab was a great deal of fun. I love to bake and staffers Lauren and Season helped me made regular and gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. I also got to play a bit of indoor badminton. Music was usually playing in both therapy rooms. Even before I put pressure on my injured right leg, I forced myself to face fear of falling and learned how to hop on my good leg rather than just dragging it along.

Of course, there were some stumbling blocks along the way. I had to get a second opinion regarding my femur and when I could put pressure on that leg. I was ecstatic when I returned to BOM because the orthopedist gave me the green light to start walking.

You might think that being in rehab facility would be boring, but many people showed me pictures of their homes, children, loved ones, etc. I became friends with my first roommate, Margaret. and Julie, who helps organize the activities for the residents, gave me a shirt with Eeyore (my favorite Pooh character) on it. There was a winter carnival, a New Year’s Celebration, parties to watch the Bills games, and the ever popular Bingo, which is where I won Rocky Manus. Rocky Manus is a Teddy Bear. Even at my age, I am a sucker for stuffed animals.

Now, one might assume that I named the bear Rocky because I liked the Stallone films but Rocky actually got his name from a Yiddish phrase. In Yiddish, Rach Manus means “have mercy.” The Brothers of Mercy definitely have mercy.

What have a learned from my adventure? It is easier to be nice than to complain all the time about why bad things happen. I’m thankful that I wound up at the Brothers of Mercy. I got to chat with so many people who appreciated my listening to them as they told me about their various lives. I got to meet some children, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren of the residents. I even received a Valentine’s package from the daughter of one of my roomies. A truly inspiring person I encountered was Barb, who fell off a swing at a young age and broke her neck. Yet, she had such an upbeat attitude. She is a lesson to us all.

I now take nothing for granted, including the ability to wake up each day.