My View: It's better to ask than to assume

My husband and I had dinner at one of our favorite restaurants a few nights ago and had a relatively new server. I heard her ask questions of the other server on duty as she tried to learn her job. But she never asked us us an important question she should include near the end of the meal. One I was waiting to hear.

As my husband began packing his leftovers for the trip home, I continued to eat every delicious morsel of my meal. Suddenly our server brought the check to our table, never asking if we wanted dessert, which we did.

“Would you like dessert?” My husband asked me. I pointed out we had been dismissed by our server without her asking if we wanted anything else. She incorrectly assumed we were finished and satisfied.

We left the restaurant feeling as if our meal had been incomplete. I suggested we could stop for ice cream on the way home, which we did. I never assume a meal is finished if something else can be enjoyed.

That experience of having our server assume we did not require anything else made me think back to seven summers ago. We were planning a wedding then, not just any wedding but our own. The two of us had met at a widowed people’s club and fell in love. I was about to be a 70-year-old bride. We planned the wedding neither of us had had the first time when our celebrations were limited in size and scope.

As we met with venue coordinators, florists and wedding cake vendors, we were asked, “Is this wedding for your son or daughter?” We laughed off their assumptions as they expressed discomfort and fear they had insulted us. Only later did I think of the ageism factor. Because we are two gray-haired individuals, it was assumed we were not going to be the bride and groom. With modern healthcare and available medications, people are living longer and late-in-life weddings may become commonplace.

Often we frequent a small Kenmore restaurant for lunch. The server knows us well and automatically pours my husband a cup of black coffee practically before we sit down. Her action is not an assumption. She knows our preferences.

Sometimes we make assumptions about one another or what one of us has said or will say. For example, one night we talked after we were in bed. It was late and I grew tired, so I said to my husband, “I’m going to go to sleep now.” “I love you, too,” came his response which made me laugh and kept me awake for several minutes. When I explained why I was laughing, he joined in the frivolity. Now it’s a stranding joke with us. Part of that miscommunication was caused by his partial hearing loss.

All too often in conversations, I have found myself ready to respond before listening to the entire conversation of the one with whom I am engaged. I assume what the other will say or the point that person is trying to make. Oops! That’s a conversation faux pas.

When listening to news commentators, I catch them attributing motives or reasons for actions of someone they are reporting on as if they can read the other person’s mind. That’s editorializing and not reporting. Being clairvoyant must be a requirement for employment at some news outlets. But assumptions can lead to errors or false reporting.

Communication requires questioning and listening, not assuming.