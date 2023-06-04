Last month was Mess-Up Month for my husband and me.

There was the overdrawn checking account; the flight one of us erroneously cancelled, having to last-minute book at twice the price; a flight reserved with a layover, when it could have been direct – and less expensive; and, finally, the credit card one of us “lost,” then canceled, only later to be found under some papers.

And by “us,” I mean “me,” who messed up the most.

Not that you’d know it, given my husband Dave’s response to my mishaps. When I sheepishly told him about the overdrawn account, and how he couldn’t take out money for the next few days, he shrugged, unconcerned.

“You could have pulled a 'Lucy' on me, and I wouldn’t have known the difference,” he said. He was referring to Lucille Ball, and one of the many catastrophes she got into on her sitcom, which she took great pains to hide from her husband, Ricky.

But that is not how we roll.

Dave and I have a No-Fault Marriage. Early in our relationship, we agreed it was more important to solve a problem than to find out who made the mistake. Dave’s philosophy was “Do I want to be right, or do I want to be happy?”

For me, it was not wanting be like my parents, whose emphasis on being correct and perfect always landed someone in the doghouse.

We’d both experienced what happens in a critical relationship. Afraid to trust your own instincts and competence, you end up doubting yourself, making more mistakes, and trying to hide them when you do.

You end up looking for the other’s faults, so as to mitigate the sting of your own – a mutually assured destruction, no one benefiting from the blame.

Dave and I have been together for 15 years, and in that time, we’ve made our share of blunders – car accidents, foolish purchases, oven fires, hotel reservation errors, unlatched gates with runaway dogs, tools left out to rust, missed anniversaries and birthdays, and bad investments. The list could go on.

We don’t ignore big mistakes, but, when it’s helpful, we focus on the what of a mishap, not the who. We collaborate on how we can solve the problem, and move on.

I was reminded of this approach recently while listening to a podcast. The topic was airline safety, and why the rate of airplane crashes over the last fifty years has plummeted – a lot.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, the numbers of yearly aviation deaths and major plane crashes worldwide dropped from a high of 2,429 deaths in 1972 to a rate of only 761 deaths in 2014.

But globally in 2014, there were more than six times the number of daily flights than in 1972. What changed?

In 1976, the The Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) was established. The ASRS is a confidential, non-punitive program, available to all participants in the National Airspace System who wish to voluntarily report safety incidents and situations. Once the staff is satisfied with the information received, the report is stripped of identifying information and assigned a report number.

When the airline industry focused on finding solutions, instead of placing blame, commercial aviation improved rapidly. Pilots were free to self-report mistakes without retribution, and problems got solved.

Flights became safer.