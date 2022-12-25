My View: It's best not to let anger take control

Some years back, while shopping at a local retail store, I began setting my items on the checkout counter as the man ahead of me prepared to pay the cashier. Suddenly, he turned and shoved my items back toward me. Seems that he took exception to me placing my items on the counter before he had finished paying for his. As he left, he growled that he would have done the same for Bruce Smith.

During a subsequent shopping endeavor at the same store, I asked a young guy ahead of me if I could put my items on the counter and he said “Sure.” I related what had happened with the previous guy and he reacted with a very perceptive insight: “Where does all that anger come from?”

I have heard anger defined as “brief lunacy.” I think that sums it up pretty well. Along with all the other wide ranges of human emotions, moments of anger are part of everyone’s life, and one of the keys to living a healthy, productive life is learning how to manage our anger.

Along with my Irish heritage comes an all-too-swift inclination to indulge my “Irish temper” in moments of duress, and I’m not proud of the many times I have mismanaged my anger at the expense of others and myself.

Along with countless acts of love and kindness, one never has to look far to find much evidence of anger in our world. All you need to do is read a newspaper, surf the internet or watch the news on TV for information about the numerous acts of violence and crime that constitute the “news.” Or just go on a routine drive in your car. The instances of road rage that occur far too frequently are downright scary. That person tailgating two inches from your bumper and honking their horn like a maniac is one angry individual.

In my 64 years, I’ve never punched anyone and hope I never have the need to do so. A real man doesn’t need to engage in aggressive behavior to prove that he’s “tough.” This doesn’t mean I or anyone should tolerate another’s disrespect or contempt, but the answer is not to fight fire with fire. Instead we ought to heed the wise words of the late Sister Karen Klimczak, founder of Bissonette House: “Nonviolence begins with me!” Of course, we need to be assertive and stand up for ourselves when necessary. But violence never solves a problem and only serves to make it worse.

And I’ll admit that I love Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Cask of Amontillado,” which may be the ultimate revenge story for all time. But in reality, exacting revenge on someone for an actual or perceived slight is simply misguided. Better to take the high road and move on. Competitive sports like football, hockey and basketball require aggressive play by their very nature. But what’s never acceptable are poor sportsmanship and dirty play, and the same holds true for our daily lives. We should strive to be the best version of ourselves, while always playing fair and not taking advantage of others.

Along with millions across the country, I watched the events of Jan. 6, 2021, with unspeakable disbelief and horror. We need to facilitate constructive dialogue over our disagreements instead of the hateful speech and violence that is condoned and even encouraged by some political leaders. Vulgar bumper stickers and antagonistic slogans that cross the line of decency, while expressions of free speech, don’t serve to accomplish anything meaningful. Rather than shouting at each other, let us leave peaceprints as Sister Karen did.