On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the “Stars and Stripes” as the official emblem of the United States of America.

Both President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and President Calvin Coolidge in 1927 issued a proclamation asking for June 14 to be observed as National Flag Day. But it wasn’t until 1949 that Congress approved the national observance and President Harry Truman signed the proclamation into law.

For almost 246 years, this flag has symbolized the unity of our country from the original 13 stars to the present 50.

As for the colors, our forefathers chose them because red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and blue symbolizes perseverance, vigilance and justice.

These stars and stripes flew over Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, which inspired Francis Scott Key to pen our national anthem.

In 2001, an American flag was raised by three New York City firefighters for all the world to see after being found in the ruins of ground zero at the World Trade Center.

That image was captured and remains an iconic American moment. Reflecting on those tragic events of 9/11, we all rallied around the flag during those dark and uncertain days.

For a moment let me reflect on my early grade school days when I so proudly stood up, faced the flag, and recited, “ I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.“

In recent years, there seems to be a polarization among many Americans regarding political, economic and social issues. Our nation’s leaders are finding it difficult to come together on the most basic of issues. What happened to bipartisanship?

In spite of this polarization, let us all come together as one nation to honor what our flag symbolizes.

I was saddened and quite shocked to see our flag desecrated during the attack on our nation’s Capitol at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.

For a very long time after 9/11, I couldn’t help but notice the many flags waving from homes and businesses. But now, I’m seeing fewer and fewer.

I know our patriotism and love of country should not be measured on whether we display the flag, but on Flag Day, wouldn’t it be gratifying to see those Stars and Stripes once again on homes and businesses?

As a young man attending grade school, I remember being chosen to raise and lower our school flag. I can’t tell you how proud I was raising “Old Glory.”

I could go on and on, but for now, let me leave you with this. I hope you have the opportunity to watch the 1942 movie, “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” I’m sure this classic production starring Oscar-winning actor James Cagney will rekindle your love of country and our flag. You may even stand up and sing along with Cagney when he dances and sings, “It’s a Grand Old Flag.”

Happy Flag Day!