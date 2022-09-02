My View: It was a time when you didn't dare say 'I'm bored'

“So, like, Gran, school starts soon – so, like, what was it really like, growing up and going to grammar school when you were a kid?”

“Well, for starters, we didn’t say ‘like’ as often, unless to say we liked a certain boy in our class, and we told our best friend, who was then sworn to ‘pinky secrecy.’ ”

“Did you call her on your cell phone?”

“No, the phone, land-line only, was for adults, there was only one phone in the house, and there was no privacy. No child had a phone or a room of their own, unless you were an only child."

“So how did you talk with your friends?”

“When I was in grammar school, I lived in the city and my friends lived nearby. We walked to school and we walked to our friends’ houses and we would stand outside and call our friends by their names, shouting out the names until we were asked to come inside and play, or might be told that the friends wouldn’t be home until later.”

“What did you watch on TV?”

“You mean what did I listen to on the radio? Well, that was like magic, sitting in a darkened room, listening to shows like ‘The Shadow.’ ”

“Where did your mother work?”

“Actually, most mothers stayed at home, where they ‘worked’ for no salary. There was laundry to be hung outside to dry, or in the attic in winter, ironing, socks to be mended, baloney sandwiches to be made for the children who walked back home for lunch, floors to be scrubbed and waxed, pies to be baked, groceries to be carried home from the A & P, meat to be picked up at the butcher shop and, if it was somebody’s birthday, a special cake with roses on top to be picked up from the local bakery.”

“So, when did your mother drive you to soccer practice and help you with your homework?"

“No soccer, mother didn’t drive and homework was our job, not hers. And we didn’t ask for help unless it was to listen to our spelling words.”

“Weren’t you bored?”

“If you said you were bored, you might hear: ‘Bored? Bored? I’ll give you bored, how about sweeping the kitchen or cleaning out the garage?’ You quickly learned not to say bored.”

“Wow. But could you play your Xbox for fun?”

“No, but we played hopscotch, jacks and hide and go seek. We roller-skated, threw snowballs and made snow forts in the winter, or played card games like Hearts, Go Fish or Old Maid. But the best day of the week was Saturday. If your homework was done, and your chores were finished, you could spend the rest of the day at the local movie house and watch cowboy heroes like Gene Autry or Roy Rogers, cartoons and news features like "March of Time," and feast on penny candy, which you bought on the way.

"We liked root beer barrels, Baby Ruth, O’Henry, Candy Dots on paper, Walnettos, Neccos, Tootsie Rolls that stuck to the wrapper and your teeth, those wax bottles with sweet mystery liquid in them that you could chew like gum, or – the best – a Hershey bar for a nickel that was almost bigger than you were.”

“I still think that that sounds hard, though, no Xbox, no TV”.

“No, it was one of the happiest times of my life, and if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”