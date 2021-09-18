My View: It was a special kind of Saturday night then

It’s Corn, Saturday night – where rural families go to cap off their week. We lived 100 miles away in Oklahoma City. But trips back “home” always included a Saturday night. My parents visited with extended family and childhood friends. I played in the street with country cousins.
My father was born in Corn, my mother in Alfalfa. Not in fields – in adjacent towns of western Oklahoma, each around 300 people. Though born to the city, my roots are set in prairie soil.
Corn was settled (as Korn) in the 1880s by Mennonite farmers from Ukraine. They came to plow vast grasslands into oceans of wheat.
In the 1940s it resembled a Hollywood set. Picture a dirt street, flanked by wooden sidewalks, a few low buildings on both sides, some with false fronts that fool no one. One houses a barber shop. Next door, a hardware store serves as post office, and down the block are several other establishments. Across the street is a feed store with a candy bin, then Uncle Nick’s garage and body shop. That’s downtown.
No cafe. No swinging saloon doors, no green felted tables and no loose women. No six-shooters either. But, substituting horses for pickups, I could easily imagine gunmen facing off, like they do in the movies.
There’s an old church. Separate stairways lead worshipers up to separate entrances and usher them into separate pews; men on one side, women on the other. Sermons in Low German are repeated in English. The steeple casts a long shadow down the quiet dusty street as the sun sets.
A grain elevator marks the skyline. It’s a beacon to anyone stranded in the fields whose internal compass got flicked spinning by wheat fields every which direction, except up and down. Scattered throughout the landscape are windbreaks, planted to temper prairie winds into the breezes that set windmills creaking, a sound as comforting to farm families as hens clucking on a hot day.
Out in a field, a tractor lies half buried, abandoned in its ruts some 80 years ago. The rear wheels jut out of a weedy rise formed by alien dust blown in from Kansas.
That’s history. This is Saturday afternoon. Fatigue from the field and sweltering at the stove cannot persuade a farm family to put off a night on the town. Saturday nights were social media. A time to relate. Eye to eye.
Cars, pickups and a few John Deeres line the street.
A wife car-hops and settles on the one that has room for one more. She takes her dinner of day-old fried chicken from a paper bag, her fresh iced tea from a Mason jar. Her husband, in clean overalls, moseys over to the barbershop. A little later, smelling of Brylcreem and Lucky Tiger, he goes outside to sit on the bench and visit.
Others head over to my uncle’s garage. It smells of discarded tires and Pennzoil. Some men sit on running boards, most lean on fenders. All speculate about market futures or grouse about politicians with Uncle Nick.
Kids play kick-the-can.
The evening is muggy, car windows open. Laughter ripples through the murmur. I’m inclined to eavesdrop, but the dime my father gave me is hot in my hand. I’m off to the feed store. For lemon drops.
No hoedown. But it’s a festival. Without rock bands. Without fireworks. Just Saturday night on the town.
Burt Siemens of Amherst says he sister-in-law, still in Corn, tells him it’s been years since anyone there or remembers the Saturday nights.