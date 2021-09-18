My View: It was a special kind of Saturday night then

It’s Corn, Saturday night – where rural families go to cap off their week. We lived 100 miles away in Oklahoma City. But trips back “home” always included a Saturday night. My parents visited with extended family and childhood friends. I played in the street with country cousins.

My father was born in Corn, my mother in Alfalfa. Not in fields – in adjacent towns of western Oklahoma, each around 300 people. Though born to the city, my roots are set in prairie soil.

Corn was settled (as Korn) in the 1880s by Mennonite farmers from Ukraine. They came to plow vast grasslands into oceans of wheat.

In the 1940s it resembled a Hollywood set. Picture a dirt street, flanked by wooden sidewalks, a few low buildings on both sides, some with false fronts that fool no one. One houses a barber shop. Next door, a hardware store serves as post office, and down the block are several other establishments. Across the street is a feed store with a candy bin, then Uncle Nick’s garage and body shop. That’s downtown.

No cafe. No swinging saloon doors, no green felted tables and no loose women. No six-shooters either. But, substituting horses for pickups, I could easily imagine gunmen facing off, like they do in the movies.