My View: It takes perseverance and a good attitude to fight rheumatoid arthritis.

It was about March that I started to feel more and more pain, especially in the mornings.

Walking became more and more painful. I told myself it was just old age, and kept going about my daily activities. When every stair I came upon seemed like a major obstacle, and lifting my legs up and down became close to impossible, I knew something far more serious might be happening.

I spoke to my doctor and got a consult with a rheumatologist. My fears were confirmed: I had rheumatoid arthritis. I had no idea how serious and all-encompassing this diagnosis would turn out to be.

I threw myself into learning everything I could about what to expect, how to help myself and how to help others that were suffering. I learned that anyone at any age could get this disease. I joined an online support group with people of all ages from around the world.

I found myself making many friends and learning a lot from them as to the best diet, vitamins, supplements and other things that could help in any way.

Alex, my dog, became a cheerleader for the group, and soon we were all sharing stories of how our dogs have helped us on the best and worst days. I couldn’t do this without my wonderful husband and my dog. Both encourage me to keep moving, even when the pain is a 10-plus. There are days it’s quite unbearable, but there are good days, too.

My biggest victory thus far was participating in Walk to Cure Arthritis at Delaware Park – I proudly wear the t-shirt I earned for raising over 100 dollars. It was a long drive there, on a miserable day and nowhere to park.

Did I complain? (Well, maybe a little about the parking.) Alex and I walked a mile through the windy, pouring rain, and we are proud of it!

My biggest challenge so far has been the medicine that is supposed to stop your immune system from attacking your joints – which is what rheumatoid arthritis does. It can also attack your organs. I’ve learned that RA is much more serious than I even imagined it could be.

I was started on Azathropine, which is a chemotherapy drug also used for preventing the immune systems of those with kidney transplants from attacking the new kidney. The list of side effects was quite scary and included cancer. I prepared myself as best as I could, including putting some hair-loss scarves in my Amazon cart.

I did OK until I had to change to dosage from 50 mgs to 100 mgs. Three hours after I took 100 mgs, I got so sick that I felt like I had the flu times 100. There are no words to describe it. I couldn’t get warm in August with five blankets piled on me.

I suppose the only bright side is I lost 5 pounds overnight. (Always look on the bright side, right?) I spoke to my doctor, and we discussed changing the medicine, which sounded perfectly OK to me.

I have yet to start on my new medicine, and I’m leaning towards a more holistic approach, at this point.

I’m not sure what the next year will bring but I know that I will try my best to fight this battle and to bring happiness and joy to others who are fighting it along with me!