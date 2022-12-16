My View: It’s always holiday time for some people

During the Vietnam War, when I was stationed at Fort Bliss, outside El Paso, I had a buddy who possessed an incredible talent for bringing people together.

Beefy and prematurely bald, Rich Pence, from San Francisco, looked much older than the rest of us.

Sometimes I wondered if Army Intelligence might have embedded him in our unit to watch over the boys, lest we compromise our classified clearance to work with the top-secret Nike Hercules missile system.

Although I had a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern, the Army had assigned me to a six-month course in repairing the radar that guided the missile. I hated the course and was constantly asking to be reassigned to the Fort Bliss News.

What furthered my suspicion about Rich Pence was his gregarious nature – getting to know all the guys, and organizing weekend parties in El Paso, even finding local girls to hang out with us.

He also led our expeditions to Juarez, Mexico, where some of the boys would compromise their security clearance after drinking too much Carta Blanca.

With his ready laugh and warm, nurturing voice, Richy could have become a counselor. He gave everybody in our unit a nickname.

I liked mine, “Red Bird” (after my Cardinale surname), but I have spent the past 50 years trying to stop Richy from shortening it to “Birdy.”

One day, two of our guys had their security clearances reduced and were transferred to the less secret Hawk missile system. Could Richy have had anything to do with this?

After graduating last in my class, I was delighted when they made me a personnel clerk. And I soon arranged my transfer to the Fort Bliss News, where I served my final 14 months as news editor.

Back in California, Richy spent several years, true to his nature, running Adventure Cruise & Travel and accompanying his clients on ocean cruises with his contagious humor.

But lately, I’ve learned just how charming (and manipulative) Rich Pence can be.

One day, finding two young missionaries at his door, he invited them in from the pouring rain. After he had gently brushed off their religious message, they asked if there was anything they could do for him.

“How about decorating my Christmas tree?”

And so they did! But that was just the beginning. Richy invited them to the catered Christmas dinner he was organizing for friends, and they came.

Later, he invited them back to cut his firewood, and he paid them handsomely.

The last time Richy saw them, they were at the door of a friend he was visiting.

“Hey, come on inside!” he called out. But his host sent them away.

Every time we talk by phone, I ask Richy again if he was planted in our unit by Army intelligence.

And without fail he replies: “Birdy, if that were the case, I would have been sworn to secrecy for the rest of my life.”

And then he laughs that wonderful laugh.