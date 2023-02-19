In January 1999, my employer sent me to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong conference of highway engineers, sort of a Comicon for the pocket protector set. It began on Sunday and ended Thursday morning, the seventh of the month.

With nothing to do until my evening flight, I wandered around our nation’s capital. When I came upon the Capitol, there was a long line of people shivering beneath umbrellas, trying to stay warm on what was a raw and bitter afternoon. I asked a cop what was going on. “First day of Clinton’s impeachment,” he said.

Not one to wait in lines, I made my way to the back of the building, found an unlocked door and let myself in. I walked up and down the corridors of power, peeking into the offices of prominent politicians. The place was deserted.

Somehow, I found myself standing at the doors to the Senate chambers. I was immediately surrounded by Capital police. “What the hell do you think you’re doing?” bellowed a rather large officer. “I’m just a tourist,” I stammered. He was about to toss me out on my ear when a much nicer female cop said, "Aw, let the guy stay.”

I was placed at the front of the line and was literally the first American citizen to attend the Bill Clinton impeachment trial. We were allowed just 30 minutes and were warned to stay absolutely quiet once the proceedings began; any outburst would result in our arrest.

The upper gallery was filled with well-known reporters, members of Congress and power brokers. Nobodies like me were limited to a small section holding about 30 people. It wasn’t until 1:20 that the trial was officially opened by Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He looked kind of silly in his self-designed, gold-striped robe. All the senators were at their desks and I was surprised at how large Ted Kennedy was in real life.

At exactly 1:30, the officers silently signaled our time was up. We quietly shuffled out. My witness to history was over.

Several years later, post 9/11, my wife and I visited D.C. Citizens are no longer allowed to walk freely through the Capitol and one must be vetted by a Congress member before you are allowed to visit the White House. Reservations are required weeks in advance and no purses or backpacks are allowed.

We were standing outside the White House visitor center, which is a few blocks from the White House, when a police officer in riot gear and sporting an automatic weapon screamed at us to “move up the block, NOW!” We assumed it was a national emergency and rushed away from the area. A few minutes later, a procession of SUVs and one limousine passed. President Obama was returning from a meeting. I felt as if I were in a third-world country.

Have we sacrificed our freedom and privacy for safety and security? I have become an infrequent flyer. Those TSA (which stands for: They’re So Annoying) goons make me uncomfortable. Since they boast a 95% failure rate in detecting hidden arms, you wonder if we are witnessing what one writer called “security theater.”

Twenty-two years after the brutal attack, should we revisit the level of security and surveillance? “Whatever it takes to keep us safe” sounds good, but in practice it has made us far less free. Perhaps a healthy mistrust of government overreach is long overdue.