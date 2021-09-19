My View: Is New York the only state with safe drivers?

Every three years, my husband and I take the New York State Safe Driving course to lower our auto insurance payments. It also gives us a refresher course. At our age, we need such reminders to eliminate poor driving habits.

This summer we traveled out-of-state to visit family members and friends we had not seen since the pandemic prevented face-to-face visits. I wanted to hug grandchildren and their parents. Off we flew to Texas, Arizona and Wisconsin. We drove to New Jersey for a family wedding, the first we had experienced in over two years.

In Texas, we rented a car. In Arizona, we borrowed one. In Wisconsin we didn’t need a car. Family picked us up from the airport and drove us anywhere we wanted to go.

Do other states offer a course to encourage safe driving? I recommend Texas adopt such a practice. We saw some unsafe and dangerous driving during that trip. We also gained an appreciation of our own state’s regulations as to the condition of vehicles on the road.

On one highway, a pickup truck appeared rebuilt. A bed from one truck was connected to an old chassis from another. It looked like an unsafe vehicle to drive fast or for long distances. Yet, there it was, going faster than we were. In Texas, speed limits don’t mean much. If the posted speed is 75, drivers accelerate to 90.