My View: Is New York the only state with safe drivers?

Every three years, my husband and I take the New York State Safe Driving course to lower our auto insurance payments. It also gives us a refresher course. At our age, we need such reminders to eliminate poor driving habits.
This summer we traveled out-of-state to visit family members and friends we had not seen since the pandemic prevented face-to-face visits. I wanted to hug grandchildren and their parents. Off we flew to Texas, Arizona and Wisconsin. We drove to New Jersey for a family wedding, the first we had experienced in over two years.
In Texas, we rented a car. In Arizona, we borrowed one. In Wisconsin we didn’t need a car. Family picked us up from the airport and drove us anywhere we wanted to go.
Do other states offer a course to encourage safe driving? I recommend Texas adopt such a practice. We saw some unsafe and dangerous driving during that trip. We also gained an appreciation of our own state’s regulations as to the condition of vehicles on the road.
On one highway, a pickup truck appeared rebuilt. A bed from one truck was connected to an old chassis from another. It looked like an unsafe vehicle to drive fast or for long distances. Yet, there it was, going faster than we were. In Texas, speed limits don’t mean much. If the posted speed is 75, drivers accelerate to 90.
A sedan passed us one day looking as if the entire driver’s side had been run over by a semi. Obviously the driver wasn’t able to get in or out from his side of the car. Such a situation would make me think twice before getting behind the wheel. But, I am a New York State Safe Driver.
Did I mention not only do Texas drivers drive quickly, but they also weave from lane to lane, rarely signaling their intentions? Perhaps, automobiles and trucks sold there are not equipped with turn signals. I found the guessing game we had to play exhausting. (Is that driver going to stay in that lane or not?) I suffered such anxiety on Texas roadways, I hardly slept nights. Those with newer cars that alert drivers they are too close to another vehicle must disconnect that feature.
California drivers also like speed. Driving so they can look into the rear-view mirror of the driver in front of them is a favorite on highways. That much closeness I do not enjoy. In fact, I understood how my daughter was rear-ended while on her way to work one day. When a car is going more that 70, it takes a while to stop.
Drivers in Arizona use their turn signals, after they have changed lanes and not before. Isn’t that cute? They know there is a turn signal. But, I didn’t feel as threatened while driving from Phoenix to Tucson as I had felt while driving in Texas. Arizonans don’t weave in and out like Texans.
On our way to New Jersey, we enjoyed scenic views and discovering a fantastic restaurant just when we needed sustenance most. Once we neared Jersey City, traffic never impeded me while I tried to find our hotel. Polite drivers allowed me to change lanes. Such a surprise!
All this driving in other states has made me realize local drivers are not as careless as I have often judged them to be. Well, there is the time after our first snowfall when area drivers forget how to navigate in the white stuff. But, I am through complaining about Western New York drivers. I will almost never say anything negative about them again.
Sandy McPherson Carrubba Geary has learned new respect for New York drivers.