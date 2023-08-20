A maze and a labyrinth are often confused but are very different. The meditation group I belong to learned about this distinction when we decided to take a field trip to visit a labyrinth in a nearby church.

We learned that a maze is a network of paths designed as a puzzle in which one needs to find the correct way out, such as when local farms create corn row mazes in the fall. A labyrinth, on the other hand, has a single continuous path to the center and out again, and they are often found in churches where they are used for reflection and prayer. In a maze, you can get lost, but in a labyrinth, you can’t.

So, I find myself wondering, is life more like a maze or a labyrinth?

Life, like a maze, certainly involves making choices. Should I go to college away from home? Should I marry this person? Is it time to have a child? Should we sell our home and move closer to our adult children and grandchildren? Every decision has consequences. Sometimes a decision turns out to be a mistake. Sometimes a failure or loss turns out in retrospect to be the best thing that could have happened.

You might feel in control of your life until something happens beyond your control. A spouse decides to leave; a job is lost; a disease is diagnosed. Then life takes its own course and you find yourself caught up in that flow.

So, what if we didn’t view life as a series of decisions we need to make? What if we view life as a series of things that happen to us and our choice is how we will respond? In a wonderful poem, “Stimulus and Response,” John Shea writes:

“But there is a space between stimulus (first something happens) and our response. We can pause and bring forth our best. We can find our love and put it into action. We are not called to always be an initiator, but we are called to always be a responder in love. However, we will only have the possibility of doing this if we know our true home is in the interval between the stimulus and our response.”

So, perhaps life is more like a labyrinth than a maze. It may not be about making choices on the assumption that you are in charge of your life and can control what happens. Perhaps, as John Lennon wrote, “Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans.” Perhaps life requires the courage to seek to discover a more unified pattern, flow and purpose. Then life may not be about choices at all, but rather a process of discernment through patient and quiet reflection and prayer of what is already there, waiting to be discovered.

Psychologist Viktor Frankl, through the gruesome experience of Auschwitz, came to understand that “The greatest task for any person is to find the meaning in his or her life.” The search for meaning is not about making correct choices, but asking the right questions and being open to possibilities beyond your current understanding.

I came to see that life is not a puzzle to solve or a game to win. It has no single right way or correct solution. Life requires that we keep moving forward toward greater understanding of life’s meaning and purpose with humility, trust and faith.