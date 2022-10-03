My View: Is accountability a thing of the past?

It’s been more than half a century since I walked the halls of Bishop Timon High School (now Timon-St. Jude) but the lessons I learned there are still pretty fresh in my mind. Structure, discipline and expectations were the elements that etched those lessons onto my persona. One of those lessons seems apropos today.

While there, I was fortunate enough to wear the uniforms of Timon sports teams. In those days, we deemed it a privilege to represent the school at venues across Western New York. I still relish the days that I wore those uniforms, that I competed alongside some incredible teammates, and that I learned how to compete from great coaches.

There was one aspect of competing for the Green and Gold that was sacrosanct – you didn’t miss practice unless you had a note from an undertaker. No mere doctor’s excuse could grant you a reprieve. Such a canon was not much of an impediment, as long as young athletes conducted themselves as good Catholic young men. That was not always easy, though, in an environment replete with raging adolescent hormones and sometimes, an athlete would step out of line and be subject to the discipline of the Franciscan friars. Such deviation from the norm was usually punished by detention: an hour or so after school. But that presented a major problem for a varsity athlete, as practice was right after school. Missing a practice might lead you to miss a game that week, but there was no way you could escape responsibility for whatever wrong you’d committed. Alternative punishment was called for and that alternative was the paddle.

The paddle was a half-inch or so of hardwood that looked like a shortened pizza paddle. The Prefect of Discipline would administer five blows from the paddle and the athlete could go to practice. If that sounds simple, I have not given this form of justice its proper due. The first blow from the paddle was a sort of sensory wake-up call. The second whack would usually cause tears to well up. As I recall it, the fourth and final strikes would almost bring you to your knees. The fire that was kindled by the paddle took a good while to abate. Some years later in Vietnam, when a stray rifle bullet made contact with that same area, I don’t recall it hurting as much as the paddle did back on McKinley Parkway.

I recall those days, not out of some perverse delight in recalling corporal punishment, but out of the sense of accountability that it instilled. If you crossed the line, you paid the price. It was that simple. When you deviated from the expected deportment, you understood there was a penalty to be paid. If you wanted to avoid the penalty, you avoided breaking the rules; a simple relationship of cause and effect.

The lesson I learned back then seems to have been rendered quaint at a time when rules are broken, crimes are committed and aberrant behavior is tolerated and condoned. We see it happening at the absolute highest levels of government without recourse and without accountability. A large segment of the population tolerates this behavior and rather than exacting punishment for it, embraces it as their own. As a result, what we once thought of as sacrosanct, is now relative. Fact is subject to debate. Science is ridiculed and punishment is reserved for some classes of Americans but not for all.

It makes me nostalgic for the simple, uncompromising lessons of the paddle.