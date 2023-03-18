Every day is St. Patrick’s Day after you’ve been to Ireland. As someone with roots in South Buffalo, to interact with the culture at its source is positively spiritual.

It doesn’t always involve a pint either. Once you’ve visited Ireland once, you spend the rest of your life wanting to go back.

I was fortunate to go to Ireland through a first-year program at Buffalo State. I spent a semester with the same 15 students in five courses that fulfilled general education requirements centered on a theme. We took part in field trips with a final trip to Ireland planned for the summer.

To describe the theme of my program is to describe madness as it involved Allen Ginsberg’s poem “Howl,” reading Karl Marx, and listening to “Moondog Music.” Irishman and English professor Laurence Shine taught the English lit course and served as the connective tissue to the program to explain how Irish culture can be found in the most unexpected and absurd places.

That summer I had to read the first 10 chapters of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” The tome came to life when Shine, a Joyce scholar, read passages from the book as we stood in settings such as a tower with magnificent views of the Irish sea. I also tried some of the foods mentioned in the book such as fried liver slices. James Joyce opened my eyes to a different understanding of Ireland.

I have developed a slight distaste for how the holiday is associated with excessive drinking. While in Ireland, my classmates and I were expected to engage in meaningful discussions in pubs. Conversation, music and drinking go hand in hand in Ireland. The Guinness Storehouse has a “gravity bar” with 365-degree views of Dublin with literary quotes on the windows as an example of how to enjoy this vibrant culture.

Sometimes I swear I can still hear the music. The floorboards shook beneath me at the pubs. Buskers welcomed my classmates to play their instruments with them. It wasn’t always “Irish Rover,” as pop songs were played occasionally. It is sad how Irish music is restricted to one month of the year here in the U.S.

I also think Buffalo is Irish enough to celebrate two holidays. Bloomsday is an international celebration of “Ulysses” that takes place on June 16, just like the events of the novel from over 100 years ago. Laurence Shine founded the local version involving readings, music and food. The opening of the UB James Joyce literary center should make the holiday a major event here in the future. Any reason to celebrate Irish culture should be embraced!

The second time I went to Ireland two years later wasn’t as fun, as I had bonded more as a freshman with the students of that group. But I also lived in the moment more instead of trying to capture it with my camera. Facts such as there are palm trees in Dublin and how you can get sunburnt (as I did) in the summer if you aren’t careful should be brought up in conversation more.

By all means, drink and be merry in honor of St. Patrick! But drink to celebrate Irish culture through music and dance. I dream of going back again, but it wouldn’t be the same without Shine or my classmates. Ireland is something you experience with a group that can never be replicated.

I celebrate St. Patrick’s Day every day as someone blessed with the joy of having visited the Emerald Isle.