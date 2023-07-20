Kristen SkeetAs news of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild of America strikes fills the headlines, I feel compelled to shed light on the challenges that non-union, independent filmmakers like myself often encounter on our journey to bring our vision to the screen. As the co-writer, producer, and director of the upcoming horror comedy feature film “Slasher Days of Summer,” shooting in Western New York, I have faced numerous obstacles that have tested my resolve and strengthened my determination.

One of the most daunting challenges has been coordinating our shooting schedule. We have a large cast and crew. It’s the largest group I’ve ever worked with, and they’re an amazing and talented bunch of people. With each member juggling their own commitments and availability, it’s taking meticulous planning, countless discussions via email and group chats, to craft a shooting schedule that accommodates everyone involved. It feels like a puzzle that you think you’ve completed but then you realize one piece of the puzzle is missing and in order to find it, you have to start over from scratch.

Another hurdle we face is finding locations and securing permits. “Slasher Days of Summer” demands specific settings that match the aesthetics of cult classic summer slasher films. The Buffalo Niagara Film Commission is always helpful here. And finding locations and securing permits often require finding appropriate production insurance.

It’s important to obtain the appropriate insurance coverage to protect our cast, crew and equipment. This process requires extensive research, negotiations with insurance brokers, and ensuring that we were adequately protected against potential risks. It adds financial strain to an already tight budget.

Speaking of finances, fundraising is always a significant challenge for independent productions. The saying “never self-fund your own films” holds true, yet we sometimes find ourselves doing exactly that. With “Slasher Days of Summer,” we made the decision to launch a crowdfunding campaign to rally support from the community.

By contributing, supporters not only help filmmakers reach their financial goal but also become part of the film’s community. Crowdfunding campaigns offer exclusive perks and rewards, allowing backers to have a tangible connection to the film and the journey.

In larger-scale productions, there are often several people who take care of individual components. In micro-budget films like ours, it’s often one person taking care of it all, usually the director. This is the case for my films, anyhow.

While the challenges we face before we even get to shooting often seem daunting, the passion and dedication we’ve seen from our cast and crew have been truly inspiring. Their belief in the film and the community we are building have fueled our drive to overcome each challenge that comes our way.

Because, for us, “Slasher Days of Summer” is more than just a great summer slasher film; it’s a testament to the power of independent filmmaking in Western New York.