My View: Independence isn't all it's cracked up to be

English family traditions are firmly rooted in their culture. In our tiny village of Shepperton Green, I learned those traditions and yet strived to push their boundaries. At age 12, with signs of the Second World War all around, we were poor but we never really knew it – everyone in the village was in the same position.

The Prudential had a weekly Christmas plan where the deposits were paid out at Christmas. Before this, our Christmas gifts were made by my father. There was no television nor telephone in our home.

My paper route Christmas tips funded my Christmas shopping. The route meant more to me than money. I would watch the mighty River Thames rise and fall with the seasons. To see the thunderous crashing of the water over the weir beside the lock was better than a hypnotic. I announced that I wanted to do my gift shopping with my own money, in Kingston, by myself. My mother was against it. My father said, “If we don’t let him go now, we are cramping his independence." Independence. This word was to ring in my ears for years to come.

Mother gave me instructions on what to do and not to do. As the bus passed through country villages, I studied everything. Arriving in Kingston, I was the last to get off the bus so as to not draw attention to myself. Bentals, Kingston’s department store, was close to a bustling open market offering all manner of exotic wares. I wanted something different for my mother. I found just the thing, a photograph of Queen Elizabeth on horseback during “Trooping the Colour.” After soaking up the atmosphere, I decided to go to Bentall’s restaurant for a sandwich.

Standing outside the restaurant, I was approached by a magnificently attired doorman. I told him what my plan was. He suggested that I would not be able to afford it, but downstairs was a “really posh” cafeteria. He patted me on the head and off I went.

It was indeed posh with floor to ceiling copper-colored mirrors and ornate mosaic floors. Along one wall was a high counter with stools. Entering the food line, I picked up a tray and studied what was on offer. There were no prices. The pastries were mouthwatering but, I feared, out of my budget. I noticed a small round pale blue cake with a yellow center. Picking up a mug of tea, I headed for the cashier. She asked, “Do you want anything else, like a roll, a slice of bread, my dear?” I was confused, said no, paid and scurried off to find a seat. People were already sitting at the various tables, which intimidated me, so I headed for the counter and sat facing the mirrored wall. I didn’t have to look at anybody. This independence thing certainly had some scary moments, but I liked it.

I sat facing the wall, examining my purchases and feeling good about myself. I started to drink my cup of tea and then, picking up the beautiful blue cake, my teeth crunched on something very hard. Turning the cake upside down, I saw “Milton’s Pottery.” I poked the yellow square at the center and discovered that it was butter. The blue outer edge was a ceramic container. I glanced up at the mirror and saw the cafeteria staff watching me and laughing. With a flushed face, I quickly left.

Right then, I wasn’t quite so sure that I was ready for the independence thing.

Peter Bonsey has learned the difference between pastry and pottery.