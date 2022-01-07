My View: In Year of the Mask, I have senior moments

Two years ago, when this pandemic spread from Europe to our shores, everyone thought no big deal, this will pass. Then as more and more people started dying from coronavirus the U.S. government and society started realizing the virus is here to stay.
Then in 2021, as businesses were closing from a lack of workers and hospitals were overwhelmed with sick Delta patients, the whole nation started taking notice and knew a change was needed.
Then came more and more vaccinations and boosters and social distancing and masks. So as we entered 2022, everyone from children in school to employees at businesses, everyone was required to mask up, no exceptions. So now 2022 has become the Year of the Mask.
It has taken me a year to get used to this new normal. How many of you have walked from your car to the store entrance and saw the sign, “mask up” and you had to walk back to your car for a mask? Well, after a year of walking to and from my car for a mask, I think I finally have it down. I have probably walked a mini-marathon this past year to and from my car for a mask.
Now I have masks hanging from my car shifter and my rearview mirror. I have a mask in every coat pocket and some days I’m am still scrambling to find one. First it was mask up with whatever covered your mouth. The popular mask was a cloth one with some message on it. Either your profession, political leanings or some other message. If you ever walk in to a store without a mask, you are looked at like you are from another universe.
Now for my other problem with this mask thing. As a senior citizen with a fleeting memory, I have enough problems recognizing people face to face and frequently can’t put a name to a face. Now you put a mask on this person and I am clueless many days. So I guess this mask thing gives me an excuse to say, “Oh, I didn’t recognize you with the mask on.”
“Yeah, sure,” they think as they walk away.
Now after a year of masking and the virus spreads from kids to seniors, they say we were doing it all wrong. As I said, as a senior I’m confused on normal days.
Now between facial recognition and changing the rules every month, forget it. Then we’re listening to another senior citizen, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who seems to change course and the rules every month. Who said getting old is a blessing?
Now cloth masks are out so half of my masks in the car are useless and all the ones in my coat pockets have to be replaced. How much change can all us poor seniors take?
So as I walk around to and from the store to my car and to and from church to my car to find a government-approved face covering I’m getting in great cardio shape. Now if my memory would come back I’d be good for another 20 years.
So we go into the new year with our new and approved N-95 masks, which protect us with five layers. As I push into my 70s with a mask over my mouth and my friends and relatives hiding behind a mask, I struggle to recognize them.