My View: In Year of the Mask, I have senior moments

Two years ago, when this pandemic spread from Europe to our shores, everyone thought no big deal, this will pass. Then as more and more people started dying from coronavirus the U.S. government and society started realizing the virus is here to stay.

Then in 2021, as businesses were closing from a lack of workers and hospitals were overwhelmed with sick Delta patients, the whole nation started taking notice and knew a change was needed.

Then came more and more vaccinations and boosters and social distancing and masks. So as we entered 2022, everyone from children in school to employees at businesses, everyone was required to mask up, no exceptions. So now 2022 has become the Year of the Mask.

It has taken me a year to get used to this new normal. How many of you have walked from your car to the store entrance and saw the sign, “mask up” and you had to walk back to your car for a mask? Well, after a year of walking to and from my car for a mask, I think I finally have it down. I have probably walked a mini-marathon this past year to and from my car for a mask.