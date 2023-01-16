My View: In the stillness of a blizzard night

The warnings and “buzz” surrounding the storm were too prevalent to ignore. In response, I prioritized errands that had been scheduled for later in the week, and regularly scanned both sky and horizon for signs of snow’s imminent arrival. Neighbors and I chatted as we entered or exited our cars, debating whether the predicted “Bomb Cyclone” would truly be the storm of the century. Or, as is so often the case, was reality being sensationalized to maximize interest? Only time would tell.

When the snow finally arrived early Friday morning, it quickly blanketed our windows and doors, depriving us of a vantage point to monitor accumulation and force. We tried to maintain an open space on the deck for the dogs, but several successive blasts of wind that hit them squarely in the face made a willing bathroom exit increasingly challenging.

The lights flickered early on, and we lost power for about three hours. Thankfully, the temperature had only dropped 10 degrees when power was restored. Though I naively thought we were out of the woods, I did charge my phone, and boiled enough water to fill a carafe so we could at least have a warm beverage if power was lost again.

The first inkling came when I awoke around 3 a.m. on Christmas morning. Though it was still cozy under the comforter, my face was cold. Any remaining optimism disappeared when my feet hit the floor. After assessing my limited options, I tried to go back to sleep, but couldn’t. So I went downstairs, and added a fleece, winter coat, and gloves to my ensemble. The thermostat read 41 degrees.

The wind abated as the day went on, and we could see the houses across the street. The massive drifts that frosted neighbors’ windows and doors reminded me of some from my childhood. Had they seemed even larger then, I wondered, because I was so small?

I read a book in record time, as much for distraction as content. But as the daylight faded and the cold settled deeper, I feared for our bird; so I covered his cage and moved him to the family room. The dogs soon followed.

We lit every available candle. Ironically, the one that held the most wicks was called Storm. Their collective light was substantial and captivating, in an odd way. Were it not for the intensity and duration of the cold, there would have been a sense of magic in the air.

My husband went to bed soon after dusk, so I gathered all the candles around me. I also retrieved an old crank radio that had been stowed in the pantry. It took a lot of effort, but when it finally turned on, the original recording of “Miracle on 34th Street” was playing. I was grateful for a break from the silence that surrounded me.

The candles also illuminated the manger scene that had been placed on the cold hearth just after Thanksgiving. It had been largely unnoticed for much of the frenzied season. But this night was different. I viewed it, thoughtfully, and reflected on all that it represented. It reminded me of others who were weathering this storm, far less secure and much colder than I.

I heard the shrill whistle that signaled restoration of power around 9 p.m. I wouldn’t need my sleeping bag or ski cap after all. I prayed for family, friends, and vulnerable strangers before settling the animals and heading up to bed.