My View: In robins v. contractor, the nesting birds win

The construction project had already taken far too long, and work remained to be done. So, despite being disappointed that no robin had shown interest in the nest outside our bathroom window, I was relieved.
In years past, the existing structure would be restored with incredible precision. Intricately woven, and lined with a dense layer of mud, it was a work of symmetry and art. Once the remodel was complete, delicate eggs in a beautiful shade of blue would arrive, usually within several days.
Though my vantage point was far from ideal, I made the most of it, grateful for the opportunity to witness nature up close. I’d peek from behind the blinds to monitor progress. And if the parents happened to be away, I’d widen the slats to have a better view.
My husband would laugh when I worried about babies falling out of the nest – especially as they grew larger and vied for the wiggling worms that their parents delivered many times each day. The nestlings would stretch far beyond the “safe zone,” trying to out maneuver their siblings and gain a greater share. Somehow, we all survived. And then the day came when I’d peek, and the nest would be empty.
I was on the front porch several weeks ago, and noticed a robin sitting on the ledge above me. I raced upstairs, and sure enough, last year’s nest had been repaired. In fact, the mud was still wet and glistened in the sun. My heart sank. What to do ...
The workman was scheduled to return the next day. But what if the robin laid her eggs and he didn’t come until later in the week? Or, what if she laid her eggs, and finishing the work took longer than expected? Ugh.
I decided that the only reasonable thing to do was move the empty nest. I tucked it in a nearby crabapple tree – not really expecting it to be used, but in appreciation for the effort that had gone into creating it.
Several days later, as I grumbled about the unfinished job, I noticed that the wreath on my front door looked a little different. The artificial nest that centered the lower portion had been flipped over and used as a foundation for a real nest that held four perfect eggs.
I called the contractor, advising him that since we had waited this long, work couldn’t resume until the last fledgling left the nest. He didn’t call me back.
I chronicled the amazing process. Though I’m not tall enough to peer into the nest from porch level, the view from inside my foyer was spectacular. I witnessed eggs mid-hatch, and watched babies transform from bare skin and bulging eyes to downy feathers, in under a week.
I’d forward pictures, daily, of the parents arriving, leaving, and feeding their brood. Every day yielded visible changes.
Inevitably, my son would respond, “You’ve got to post these to Instagram! They’d go viral!”
If I made any sound, the babies would stretch their necks, thinking it was their mother delivering food. And if either parent did return during a photo shoot, they’d scold me from the sidewalk.
When I came downstairs one morning, my husband said that the nest was empty. I sighed.
I went outside and scanned the property for any sign of fledglings, or adult robins tending to their juvenile broods. Not on that morning. But when I hear a robin’s distinctive song nearby, I can’t help but wonder…
Selene Kranz is looking for her next adventure in Williamsville.