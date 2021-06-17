My View: In robins v. contractor, the nesting birds win

The construction project had already taken far too long, and work remained to be done. So, despite being disappointed that no robin had shown interest in the nest outside our bathroom window, I was relieved.

In years past, the existing structure would be restored with incredible precision. Intricately woven, and lined with a dense layer of mud, it was a work of symmetry and art. Once the remodel was complete, delicate eggs in a beautiful shade of blue would arrive, usually within several days.

Though my vantage point was far from ideal, I made the most of it, grateful for the opportunity to witness nature up close. I’d peek from behind the blinds to monitor progress. And if the parents happened to be away, I’d widen the slats to have a better view.

My husband would laugh when I worried about babies falling out of the nest – especially as they grew larger and vied for the wiggling worms that their parents delivered many times each day. The nestlings would stretch far beyond the “safe zone,” trying to out maneuver their siblings and gain a greater share. Somehow, we all survived. And then the day came when I’d peek, and the nest would be empty.