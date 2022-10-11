My View: In many ways, wealth is all about how much you give

Here I sit in the 75th year of my life. What is most on my mind is what I have and what I don’t have.

I would think at this point of my life I should be glad I am even able to differentiate as to what I have acquired and what I have not been able to transform from dream to physical possession.

I have been so fortunate as to have a loving family – as long as I never take their love for granted. I know the constant glows of love are earned on a daily basis by how I show that love to them. I do believe the hardest part of family relationships is understanding how happy they are with their own lives and how their haves and have-nots affect that happiness.

To those who will listen, I offer words of encouragement to help fire up their enthusiasm to do the best they can.

When it comes to good health, I know good health is measured differently at different ages of life. When you are young, you dance and run around all day, fall down and bounce back after a good night’s sleep. When you get older, you think, why run when I can walk. Besides I might not get that needed sleep that will help me recover as much as necessary for the next day.

When I was younger, I ran the gauntlet and to hell with tomorrow. As I have gotten older, I am hoping I even get to see tomorrow. By the time we get well into our seventh decade of life, (if that lucky) we think, where’s that pill for youthfulness? Thank goodness there are plenty of other pills to ease the pains of getting older – as well as heart pacemakers for some of us.

The hardest part is keeping up the energy to go to doctors and follow up with medical tests and treatments.

I have been financially secure and not so secure at varying times of my life. Right now, things are basically fine, but, to be sure, I know I must retreat from all those not-so-beneficial regrets that I’m not doing even better. I have punched the timeclock throughout my years. The money I have saved has erased my fears of having not, but of course I yearn to have so much more.

I live in a beautiful time of a modern world of advanced medical technology, ample opportunities to earn and save money, and the ability to purchase what I plan to pay for later – safe in the knowledge that I’ll be able to.

I continue on with an abundance of love from my loved ones, but only if I give and show my love for them. Hence the saying, “You shall receive for what you have given.”

I can only give of my best to my younger loved ones that follow me. I just hope they are watching what I do, as I have no written directions to leave.

I believe if you give the best of how you love and act, it will not matter what you have, because it will certainly be much more than if you hadn’t given.

Build on your happiness and the love that surrounds you and you will not walk with a frown. Be proud of what you have accomplished in your life. Encourage those whom you love to the enthusiastic accomplishment of all that is possible for them.

That will make what you have so much greater than what you have not.