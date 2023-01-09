My View: In many ways, age really is just a number

My mother and I lived in a rented a house in Youngstown during the WWII years. We had moved there shortly after the war started so she could be near her recently drafted intended husband, Andy. Luckily she was able to attain a position as secretary to the lieutenant in charge of the Post Exchange at the adjacent Fort Niagara.

Because my mother worked on the base, I was given the privilege of being able to enter the fort, where I would often meet my mother and Andy to enjoy a dinner at the PX and then attend a movie theater that charged the exorbitant price of 10 cents.

As it was, the owner of our house lived a few blocks away and it was my duty to take the monthly rent to him. I used to dread this chore since he was 90 years old and I was afraid he might drop dead in front of me. I had never before known anyone who had reached this outrageously large number of years.

Fast forward 80 years, and now I have reached that unreasonable age. And if you are picturing a wizened old lady, barely able to move, I’m happy to say you are wrong.

Granted, I’m not what I used to be (who would be at 90) but I have become extremely active in the Clarence Senior Center where I still play the game of bridge once a week, floor shuffleboard twice a week, table-top shuffleboard once a week, indoor horseshoes once a week, exercise classes four times a week and manage to get up and dance whenever I’m given the chance to do so.

So, what they say about age being only a number may be true after all.

I enjoy reading and writing. I love theater, especially musicals, and its cousin, movies. Speaking of theater, I might mention here that I even got up enough nerve in my younger years to act in a live theater production of “The Bad Seed.”

I played the part of Mrs. Daigle, who was always a little drunk, as she tried to put the death of her child behind her. This was easier for me than it might be for others, since I had actually suffered the death of my own little girl some years earlier.

I love people, and I love being with them, which is why the Clarence Senior Center is such an important part of my life. I go there five days a week, enjoying all the activities I’ve mentioned, as well as eating healthy meals there, with good friends as dinner companions.

I even get to see a free movie once a week. What more could one ask for?

I have two grown children, one of whom I’m happy to say lives near me, making it possible for me to enjoy being with her and her family. My son, who lives some miles away, calls me once a week, so I am able to keep up with news of his retired life.

I have friends I’ve known since childhood or my teens, and newer ones I’ve made throughout the years I’ve lived.

It’s comforting to know that when I don’t show up at my usual activities, they all worry about me and show their concern with phone calls. It really is nice to know someone cares.

It isn’t that I wouldn’t love to be young again, but making it to 90 and still being able to enjoy life is a gift that I graciously accept.