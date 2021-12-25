My View: In jungles of Vietnam, humanity breaks through

The Chinese have a saying that holds it better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos. My semi-successful Southeast Asian adventure half a century ago proved the validity of that thinking many times over. But even in the midst of chaos and tumult, it was occasionally possible to extract some semblance of humanity. I found a shred of that humanity during my second Christmas in the combat zone.
For every GI in-country, the looming holiday was a two-edged sword. It promised welcome respite from the tension and the fear that were daily companions, but was a stark reminder that we were far from home and farther from any notion of the life we’d left behind. But we were in the rear, temporarily out of harm’s way, so it was deemed appropriate to share part of Christmas with the Vietnamese kids in the neighboring village.
I violated the cardinal rule of being a soldier by volunteering; this time, to be Santa Claus. A sleigh not being handy and snow out of the question, we used a jeep to enter the village and head to the little center square. I was wearing a somewhat reasonable facsimile of a Santa suit, replete with the beard. But the reception that greeted our arrival was not of the “ho-ho-ho” variety we were hoping for.
Instead, the kids and grown-ups alike were slinking back into their huts, afraid of the vision in front of them. It had never occurred to me, or to any of us, that these kids had nary a notion of Christmas, much less Santa Claus. They were used to seeing Americans come into the village on the usual and anticipated medical trips, but this must have been otherworldly for them.
I got out of the jeep with my bag of goodies. It was hardly of the usual Santa variety, but we didn’t have an FAO Schwarz at our disposal. Much of what I had to hand out was food, more precious to these folks than toys, but even then they were standing back suspiciously.
I tried to approach a little cluster of kids, but they weren’t having anything to do with Santa. I went back to the jeep with my “elves” and we wondered how we were going to navigate this barrier. I had a pocket full of butterscotch candies my mother kept me supplied with, so I pulled one out and unwrapped it. I held it out for the kids to take, but they still weren’t in the mood.
Then, I did what any self-respecting Santa might do: I ate it myself. I made a grand display of enjoying that butterscotch and smiling. I took another one out and unwrapped it. I put it in my palm and approached the kids again.
One of them was obviously more adventurous than the others and scampered out of the group and snatched it from me. He popped it into his mouth and had an unsure look on his face for a few seconds before breaking into a big smile. All the other kids got energized and started gathering around.
After I’d depleted my supply of butterscotch and the candy canes one of the other guys had, we started handing out whatever chow we’d been able to collect. The stuff we gave away wasn’t of the C-ration variety, but rather from the stashes that came from home. When the food was gone, our medic handed out some Band-Aids and antiseptic cream, and other odds and ends.
For about an hour, we were about as distant from the war as we could get that Christmas. What we did in that little village mattered little in the grand sweep of history. But it mattered a lot to us. It mattered because for that hour, Christmas was real and it made people smile.
I hope it makes you smile too.