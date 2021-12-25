My View: In jungles of Vietnam, humanity breaks through

I got out of the jeep with my bag of goodies. It was hardly of the usual Santa variety, but we didn’t have an FAO Schwarz at our disposal. Much of what I had to hand out was food, more precious to these folks than toys, but even then they were standing back suspiciously.

I tried to approach a little cluster of kids, but they weren’t having anything to do with Santa. I went back to the jeep with my “elves” and we wondered how we were going to navigate this barrier. I had a pocket full of butterscotch candies my mother kept me supplied with, so I pulled one out and unwrapped it. I held it out for the kids to take, but they still weren’t in the mood.

Then, I did what any self-respecting Santa might do: I ate it myself. I made a grand display of enjoying that butterscotch and smiling. I took another one out and unwrapped it. I put it in my palm and approached the kids again.

One of them was obviously more adventurous than the others and scampered out of the group and snatched it from me. He popped it into his mouth and had an unsure look on his face for a few seconds before breaking into a big smile. All the other kids got energized and started gathering around.