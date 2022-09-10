My View: In honor of Grandparents Day

Reading the comic page in the morning paper can start the day with a smile. One of my favorites is “Family Circus.” The youngsters always interpret their grandma's words or actions from a child’s perspective.

Grandparents are important people on any family tree. My maternal grandmother came from Poland at age 13 with only the clothes on her back and hope for a better life in the United States. She traveled through Ellis Island to meet her brother who was already in America and beckoned her to come. And she came without being able to write or speak the English language.

My dad’s mom also immigrated from Poland and only spoke Polish. She would communicate with us in her native tongue and we would answer her in English. How we all understood each other still baffles me today. When the grandchildren got together with grandma and the conversation got a little complex, my cousin Linda learned to speak the language and filled in as an interpreter. I enjoyed my grandparents but it makes me sad to think of our own children being deprived of a Babcia, Dzia Dzia, Grandma or Grandpa. My parents died at a young age and just at the time when our children were born. My husband, as the youngest of six, had older parents who passed away when our kids were toddlers.

When we bought our home, our son David was 2 and daughter Eve was 1 and the elderly couple next door fell in love with the children immediately. Mrs. Keipp insisted we call her grandma and so, it happened that the kids acquired at least one grandparent. Grandma Keipp was a blessing. She not only was a great substitute grandparent, but she had a daughter down the street who recently married and had a “Brady Bunch”-style family. They now had 9 children, mostly teenagers, who were willing to babysit. When the need arose, someone was always available to come sit with our kids and grandma next door would often come over too and join them.

My aunt and uncle who lived in Florida didn’t have any grandchildren of their own, and they also enjoyed our family. They would send our children surprise packages as well as remember them on birthdays and holidays.

When our children were about 7 and 8 years old, they contacted us with a proposition. We were to put our kids on a direct flight to Florida and they would meet them and entertain them for a week. Really! Send two small children on a plane by themselves? Then I thought of my own grandmother, who traveled to America at age 13 by herself and that thought gave me the courage to say yes.

That decision was not without its concerns. My husband, Fred, and I couldn’t speak a word to each other until we knew they arrived safely. But we worried in vain. They were having a wonderful time. My aunt and uncle took them to the beach where they went swimming in the ocean for the first time. They fed animals at a farm and had access to a refrigerator and cupboards full of goodies. To tell you the truth, I never knew who had more fun. Our kids or my relatives. Years later, my uncle would reminisce about the fun they all had during that visit.

Substitute grandparents can work out pretty well. Our children made their own memories with individuals who stood in for missing members of our family tree. Grandparents of any type truly deserve to have a special day named just for them.