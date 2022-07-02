My View: In honor of an art teacher

In September 1998, I was a wide-eyed, pigtailed, outspoken five-year-old girl starting kindergarten at John A Sciole Elementary school. Back then, I carried a hot pink plastic Barbie lunch box and “Hakuna Matata” was my anthem.

As a child, my parents encouraged creativity and expression through outlets like gardening, crafts and projects that got my hands dirty and my young brain flowing with ideas. I was elated to start school knowing time was specifically devoted to art. Art was held in our main classroom, and was delivered quite literally on wheels.

Mrs. Wieand, the art teacher, had a large metal cart that she pushed from classroom to classroom for her lessons. The cart was filled with all kinds of materials that she used to demonstrate projects, and that we used to create their own versions.

Most memorably, I learned to craft the perfect pumpkin using watercolors and oil pastels. Mrs. Wieand guided the class in how to use loose wrist movements to create one consistent rounded swipe for each side of the pumpkin, and encouraged imperfections to make each gourd lifelike and unique. Every fall, my framed pumpkins sit in our living room on display, igniting special memories of a warm, patient and kind teacher. That love of art and creating carried with me throughout school, college and into adulthood.

One summer evening, some 24 years later, I was uncharacteristically in Lancaster, driving down Central Avenue with my windows down and a sun screened arm hanging out. A nicely dressed, happy-looking couple stood at one end of the crosswalk politely waiting for cars to pass through. I slowed down and offered a friendly wave and smile to the couple which was returned as they hurried through the white lines to the other side. Then I briefly caught a glimpse of the woman’s profile and my excitement boiled over. Unable to contain it, I called out my open window, “Is that Mrs. Wieand?” I braked at the crosswalk sign with no cars behind me.

The woman ran to my window. “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness!” she said with a gleeful squeal. I immediately started rapid fire gushing, “Hi Mrs. Wieand! You were my art teacher over 20 years ago, and made such an impact on my life. I am married now, you may not remember me, I used to be Jenny Buettner then, and I …“

She cut me off; her enthusiasm matched mine, if not trampled it. She cupped my face in both of her hands, “I remember you! You are so beautiful and sweet, oh my goodness, I remember! Thank you, thank you!” She blurted out whatever she could manage, before we both looked behind us at the growing line of cars. We exchanged brief words of gratitude for each other, then said our goodbyes.

To Donna Wieand, a woman who did what she loved every day, an educator and an artist who deservingly retired in 2020 from Lancaster School district and who impacted my life so deeply: I thank you for your service, your kindness and for graciously coming to my car window in the sweltering heat. Souls like yours are rare. Every student that has experienced your guidance is lucky.

To the past and present teachers of this community who show they know the value of their role in a child’s life– thank you. To the artists who fill our lives with beauty and inspiration through their talent and craft every single day– thank you. To the patient folks in the car line behind this exchange: thank you. As they say – the Earth without art is just “eh.”