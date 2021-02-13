My View: In curio cabinet, milestones revisited

It was one of those rare Western New York winter mornings. After a prolonged period of gloomy days, the sun finally made an appearance and the clouds released fluffy, crystalline snowflakes. This surprising spectacular inspired me to do something productive.
The curio cabinet beckoned. I’d put off the annual cleaning and polishing for a few weeks, so it was overdue for attention. I commanded Alexa to play me some classic, big-band tunes. Next, I gathered the supplies and rolled up my sleeves.
I’m at the stage of my life where I’m trying to downsize and declutter, buy less and purge more. In fact, my current favorite motto is “Collect moments, not things.” I stole that saying from a birthday card, given to me by my daughter. Which makes me wonder – does she want to receive fewer things from me, or buy fewer things for me? Perhaps both.
At various times in my younger life, I tried collecting specific objects. I collected bells for a long time and amassed an extensive variety. Next, I thought it was a good idea to collect snowmen. Then, refrigerator magnets.
For decades, very well-meaning friends and family gifted me bells, snowmen and magnets. In fact, and as I recall, every gift I received either tinkled, smiled or stuck to my fridge.
After many years, I cried “uncle” and put a stop to collecting any of them. Little by little, I have since divested myself of collections.
To this day, I have maintained and continue to cherish and polish the diverse items in my one and only curio cabinet. Each is a memento of events, relationships or milestones that have affected my life in some special way.
The slight tinge of dust that accumulated over the year beckoned, so I carefully opened the glass doors and delved into the annual tradition of wiping the film away. Every relic has a story, and reminiscing gives me great comfort as I behold one keepsake and one memory at a time.
A section of my curio displays miniature Swarovski crystals. A tiny yellow tulip on a mirrored base, a shamrock, a beveled apple, an encased Buffalo; each with its own significance and every one positioned perfectly to brilliantly prism the overhead light.
Remnants from my long banking career are proudly arrayed in another section. They include crystal and sterling silver items that marked major anniversaries or accomplishments. I note the ever-evolving logos engraved on some of them, despite the fact that my employer remained the same for most of my working life. To everything, turn turn turn.
My mother, who died of complications of Parkinson’s disease at the young age of 70, was not much of a collector. But she held onto some things that meant a lot to her, and now a few of them have their own place in my curio.
A favorite piece came from my daughter. It is a glittery glass deviled-egg ornament that she bought in New Orleans. Deviled eggs being one of my specialties, I smile as I give it loving attention.
It saddens me to wonder whether the next generation places much value on such things. Young people seem to revel in their knickknack-free, virtual existence where less is more. I hope in time they grow to appreciate the significance and connection treasures like these may have to their own lives. As for me, I’ll continue to be content finding comfort and joy in my precious curio.