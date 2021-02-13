My View: In curio cabinet, milestones revisited

To this day, I have maintained and continue to cherish and polish the diverse items in my one and only curio cabinet. Each is a memento of events, relationships or milestones that have affected my life in some special way.

The slight tinge of dust that accumulated over the year beckoned, so I carefully opened the glass doors and delved into the annual tradition of wiping the film away. Every relic has a story, and reminiscing gives me great comfort as I behold one keepsake and one memory at a time.

A section of my curio displays miniature Swarovski crystals. A tiny yellow tulip on a mirrored base, a shamrock, a beveled apple, an encased Buffalo; each with its own significance and every one positioned perfectly to brilliantly prism the overhead light.

Remnants from my long banking career are proudly arrayed in another section. They include crystal and sterling silver items that marked major anniversaries or accomplishments. I note the ever-evolving logos engraved on some of them, despite the fact that my employer remained the same for most of my working life. To everything, turn turn turn.

My mother, who died of complications of Parkinson’s disease at the young age of 70, was not much of a collector. But she held onto some things that meant a lot to her, and now a few of them have their own place in my curio.